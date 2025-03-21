Valute / JBGS
JBGS: JBG SMITH Properties
23.73 USD 0.32 (1.33%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JBGS ha avuto una variazione del -1.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.58 e ad un massimo di 24.11.
Segui le dinamiche di JBG SMITH Properties. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
JBGS News
- JBG SMITH: The Easy Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JBGS)
- Target price di JBG SMITH Properties alzato a $22 da $19 da Evercore ISI
- JBG SMITH Properties price target raised to $22 from $19 at Evercore ISI
- Il titolo di JBG Smith Properties raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a $23,53
- JBG Smith Properties stock hits 52-week high at $23.53
- JBG Smith price target lowered to $19 from $20 at Evercore ISI
- JBG Smith Properties stock hits 52-week high at 22.48 USD
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- JBG Smith Properties stock hits 52-week high at 19.86 USD
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- JBG SMITH declares quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share
- JBG Smith Properties stock hits 52-week high at 18.92 USD
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- JBG SMITH acquires 15-acre Tysons Dulles Plaza office campus
- JBG Smith: Sell Now, Maybe Buy Later (NYSE:JBGS)
- U.S. REIT Share Repurchase Activity Doubles In Q1 2025
- Short Interest Down For U.S. REITs In March, Up For Advertising REITs
- JBG SMITH: Wide Margin Of Safety Amid Government Layoffs (NYSE:JBGS)
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.58 24.11
Intervallo Annuale
13.28 24.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.05
- Apertura
- 23.95
- Bid
- 23.73
- Ask
- 24.03
- Minimo
- 23.58
- Massimo
- 24.11
- Volume
- 2.499 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.60%
