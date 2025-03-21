QuotazioniSezioni
JBGS
JBGS: JBG SMITH Properties

23.73 USD 0.32 (1.33%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio JBGS ha avuto una variazione del -1.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.58 e ad un massimo di 24.11.

Segui le dinamiche di JBG SMITH Properties. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.58 24.11
Intervallo Annuale
13.28 24.30
Chiusura Precedente
24.05
Apertura
23.95
Bid
23.73
Ask
24.03
Minimo
23.58
Massimo
24.11
Volume
2.499 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.33%
Variazione Mensile
12.09%
Variazione Semestrale
47.39%
Variazione Annuale
35.60%
20 settembre, sabato