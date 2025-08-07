Valute / DKL
DKL: Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Common Units representing Limite
45.11 USD 0.72 (1.57%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DKL ha avuto una variazione del -1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.02 e ad un massimo di 46.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Common Units representing Limite. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
DKL News
- Spiegel Reuven vende azioni Delek Logistics (DKL) per $11.250
- Spiegel Reuven sells Delek Logistics (DKL) shares for $11,250
- Tre azioni energetiche con dividendi oltre il 9%: cosa dicono gli analisti - Benzinga Italia
- ET Stock Outperforms Its Industry in a Year: How to Play?
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 9% Dividend Yields - Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
- Delek Logistics Partners (DKL): Profitable And Liquid With Attractive Cash Distributions
- Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) This Year?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include QuantumScape, Delek Logistics Partners and RingCentral
- QuantumScape & 2 More Stocks Show Strong Earnings Acceleration
- Wolfe Research upgrades Delek US stock rating to Outperform on SRE benefits
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields - Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA), Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)
- TTE & XING Mobility to Unlock High-Growth Battery Cooling Market
- All You Need to Know About Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- ET Stock Trades Above 50-Day SMA: Is it Time to Add to Your Portfolio?
- Can Enterprise Products' Expanding DCF Drive Long-Term Upside?
- Columbia High Yield Bond Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:INEAX)
- Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Enbridge (ENB) This Year?
- Better Energy Stock: Enterprise Products Partners vs. Delek Logistics Partners
- Delek Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Plains All American: Supercharged Payouts, Buybacks, And Big M&A Potential (NASDAQ:PAA)
- Cheniere Partners Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
- EOG Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Oil Equivalent Production
- ConocoPhillips Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y
- Delek Logistics EVP Spiegel sells $11k in shares
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.02 46.19
Intervallo Annuale
34.59 48.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.83
- Apertura
- 46.19
- Bid
- 45.11
- Ask
- 45.41
- Minimo
- 45.02
- Massimo
- 46.19
- Volume
- 91
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.57%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.36%
20 settembre, sabato