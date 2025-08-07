QuotazioniSezioni
DKL: Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Common Units representing Limite

45.11 USD 0.72 (1.57%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DKL ha avuto una variazione del -1.57% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.02 e ad un massimo di 46.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Common Units representing Limite. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.02 46.19
Intervallo Annuale
34.59 48.00
Chiusura Precedente
45.83
Apertura
46.19
Bid
45.11
Ask
45.41
Minimo
45.02
Massimo
46.19
Volume
91
Variazione giornaliera
-1.57%
Variazione Mensile
3.13%
Variazione Semestrale
3.61%
Variazione Annuale
2.36%
