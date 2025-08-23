Valute / CHPT
CHPT: ChargePoint Holdings Inc
10.84 USD 0.07 (0.65%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHPT ha avuto una variazione del 0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.65 e ad un massimo di 10.99.
Segui le dinamiche di ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.65 10.99
Intervallo Annuale
0.51 12.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.77
- Apertura
- 10.78
- Bid
- 10.84
- Ask
- 11.14
- Minimo
- 10.65
- Massimo
- 10.99
- Volume
- 577
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1706.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 697.06%
20 settembre, sabato