QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CHPT
Tornare a Azioni

CHPT: ChargePoint Holdings Inc

10.84 USD 0.07 (0.65%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CHPT ha avuto una variazione del 0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.65 e ad un massimo di 10.99.

Segui le dinamiche di ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHPT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.65 10.99
Intervallo Annuale
0.51 12.62
Chiusura Precedente
10.77
Apertura
10.78
Bid
10.84
Ask
11.14
Minimo
10.65
Massimo
10.99
Volume
577
Variazione giornaliera
0.65%
Variazione Mensile
-2.52%
Variazione Semestrale
1706.67%
Variazione Annuale
697.06%
20 settembre, sabato