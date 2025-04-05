Valute / CAMP
CAMP: CalAmp Corp
2.28 USD 0.22 (8.80%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CAMP ha avuto una variazione del -8.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.20 e ad un massimo di 2.55.
Segui le dinamiche di CalAmp Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CAMP News
- JPMorgan declassa il titolo CAMP4 Therapeutics a Neutrale per tempi lunghi
- JPMorgan downgrades CAMP4 Therapeutics stock to Neutral on long timeline
- Camp4 Therapeutics riceve un investimento di 4,5 milioni da 5AM Ventures
- Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) sees $4.5 million investment from 5AM Ventures VII, L.P.
- Obiettivo di prezzo di CAMP4 Therapeutics ridotto a $12 da Piper Sandler
- CAMP4 Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $12 at Piper Sandler
- CAMP4 Therapeutics stock soars after $100 million private placement
- Camp4 Reports Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates
- Jason Cohenour joins Sequans Communications board of directors
- Wedbush sets CAMP4 stock at Outperform, $8 price target
- CAMP4 Presents Translational Data from SYNGAP1-Related Disorders Program Showcasing Increased Protein in Non-Human Primates and Reviews Preclinical and Detailed Single Ascending Dose Safety Data from
- Why ThredUp Shares Are Trading Higher By 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In Q2 - Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX), Camp4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP)
- Markets Watch Out For Core CPI With Big Banks Set To Report Earnings
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.20 2.55
Intervallo Annuale
1.31 12.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.50
- Apertura
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.28
- Ask
- 2.58
- Minimo
- 2.20
- Massimo
- 2.55
- Volume
- 426
- Variazione giornaliera
- -8.80%
- Variazione Mensile
- 46.15%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -44.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- -79.57%
21 settembre, domenica