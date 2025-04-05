QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CAMP
Tornare a Azioni

CAMP: CalAmp Corp

2.28 USD 0.22 (8.80%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CAMP ha avuto una variazione del -8.80% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.20 e ad un massimo di 2.55.

Segui le dinamiche di CalAmp Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CAMP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.20 2.55
Intervallo Annuale
1.31 12.30
Chiusura Precedente
2.50
Apertura
2.50
Bid
2.28
Ask
2.58
Minimo
2.20
Massimo
2.55
Volume
426
Variazione giornaliera
-8.80%
Variazione Mensile
46.15%
Variazione Semestrale
-44.39%
Variazione Annuale
-79.57%
21 settembre, domenica