Valute / BHR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BHR: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc
2.89 USD 0.14 (4.62%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BHR ha avuto una variazione del -4.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.86 e ad un massimo di 3.02.
Segui le dinamiche di Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BHR News
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Braemar Hotels Q2 2025 slides: luxury resorts drive 3.7% EBITDA growth
- Earnings call transcript: Braemar Hotels beats Q2 2025 forecasts but stock dips
- Braemar Hotel earnings beat by $0.16, revenue topped estimates
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 8): Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)
- Trade War Redux
- Braemar Hotels to sell Marriott Seattle Waterfront for $145 million
- BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS SETS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES
- Braemar Hotels Q1 2025 slides: Record RevPAR achieved amid expense pressures
- Tariff Tantrum
- Top 3 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month - Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.86 3.02
Intervallo Annuale
1.80 3.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.03
- Apertura
- 3.01
- Bid
- 2.89
- Ask
- 3.19
- Minimo
- 2.86
- Massimo
- 3.02
- Volume
- 635
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.62%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.25%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.07%
21 settembre, domenica