Valute / BAH
BAH: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
102.18 USD 0.96 (0.95%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BAH ha avuto una variazione del 0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 100.24 e ad un massimo di 102.70.
Segui le dinamiche di Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
100.24 102.70
Intervallo Annuale
98.96 190.48
- Chiusura Precedente
- 101.22
- Apertura
- 101.51
- Bid
- 102.18
- Ask
- 102.48
- Minimo
- 100.24
- Massimo
- 102.70
- Volume
- 4.287 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- -37.20%
20 settembre, sabato