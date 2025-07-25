QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BAH
Tornare a Azioni

BAH: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

102.18 USD 0.96 (0.95%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BAH ha avuto una variazione del 0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 100.24 e ad un massimo di 102.70.

Segui le dinamiche di Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BAH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
100.24 102.70
Intervallo Annuale
98.96 190.48
Chiusura Precedente
101.22
Apertura
101.51
Bid
102.18
Ask
102.48
Minimo
100.24
Massimo
102.70
Volume
4.287 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.95%
Variazione Mensile
-5.38%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.21%
Variazione Annuale
-37.20%
20 settembre, sabato