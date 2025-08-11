QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AVDL
Tornare a Azioni

AVDL: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares each re

16.20 USD 0.03 (0.18%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AVDL ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.84 e ad un massimo di 16.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares each re. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVDL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
15.84 16.30
Intervallo Annuale
6.38 16.55
Chiusura Precedente
16.23
Apertura
16.19
Bid
16.20
Ask
16.50
Minimo
15.84
Massimo
16.30
Volume
3.104 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.18%
Variazione Mensile
9.31%
Variazione Semestrale
109.03%
Variazione Annuale
23.48%
20 settembre, sabato