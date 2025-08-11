Valute / AVDL
AVDL: Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares each re
16.20 USD 0.03 (0.18%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVDL ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.84 e ad un massimo di 16.30.
Segui le dinamiche di Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - American Depositary Shares each re. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.84 16.30
Intervallo Annuale
6.38 16.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.23
- Apertura
- 16.19
- Bid
- 16.20
- Ask
- 16.50
- Minimo
- 15.84
- Massimo
- 16.30
- Volume
- 3.104 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 109.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.48%
20 settembre, sabato