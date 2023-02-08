SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Cradle SR MT5 by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Cradle SR MT5 by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
138 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 65 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 73%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 346
Profit Trade:
1 544 (65.81%)
Loss Trade:
802 (34.19%)
Best Trade:
304.32 AUD
Worst Trade:
-256.25 AUD
Profitto lordo:
16 643.81 AUD (568 456 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 380.26 AUD (328 930 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
46 (410.36 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
733.11 AUD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
67.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.49%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.93
Long Trade:
1 376 (58.65%)
Short Trade:
970 (41.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.77
Profitto previsto:
3.10 AUD
Profitto medio:
10.78 AUD
Perdita media:
-11.70 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
247 (-55.66 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-900.06 AUD (15)
Crescita mensile:
0.72%
Previsione annuale:
8.91%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.12 AUD
Massimale:
1 473.83 AUD (9.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.07% (1 475.06 AUD)
Per equità:
45.05% (7 679.52 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 747
NZDCAD 327
AUDNZD 161
NZDUSD 159
AUDJPY 151
CADJPY 117
EURNZD 93
AUDCHF 92
CHFJPY 83
EURAUD 82
CADCHF 74
AUDUSD 73
EURJPY 72
EURCAD 39
USDCAD 27
GBPCHF 26
EURCHF 17
EURGBP 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 1.2K
NZDCAD 1.4K
AUDNZD -116
NZDUSD 200
AUDJPY 114
CADJPY 315
EURNZD 170
AUDCHF 305
CHFJPY 438
EURAUD 234
CADCHF 175
AUDUSD 346
EURJPY 340
EURCAD 137
USDCAD 67
GBPCHF 119
EURCHF 99
EURGBP 10
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 36K
NZDCAD 31K
AUDNZD -1.5K
NZDUSD 7.2K
AUDJPY 12K
CADJPY 28K
EURNZD 8.2K
AUDCHF 5.3K
CHFJPY 40K
EURAUD 15K
CADCHF -784
AUDUSD 11K
EURJPY 16K
EURCAD 9.8K
USDCAD 7K
GBPCHF 9.8K
EURCHF 5.7K
EURGBP 536
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +304.32 AUD
Worst Trade: -256 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 15
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +410.36 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -55.66 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.34 × 1621
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 249
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.03 × 60
FusionMarkets-Live
1.23 × 126
JunoMarkets-Server
1.27 × 15
GMI3-Real
1.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real5
2.12 × 379
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.52 × 272
Exness-MT5Real36
3.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
3.38 × 201
Exness-MT5Real2
3.78 × 1086
RoboForex-Pro
4.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.75 × 4
VantageFX-Live
5.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
7.37 × 35
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.52 × 184
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
8.55 × 165
PUPrime-Live
8.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real32
8.83 × 96
Tickmill-Live
10.00 × 4
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.33 × 3
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
11.29 × 14
Forex.com-Live 536
11.60 × 5
3 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

SecureFX Trader


Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies -  securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader

This signal is the standard risk signal of Cradle MT5 with an aim of returns over 20% per year.

We run two strategy setups - standard risk and higher risk strategies.

The standard and higher risk strategies operate the same. The only difference is the lot size on the level of equity. The standard risk (SR) strategies minimum equity requirement is $15,000 but opens the lot size the same as what is opened on our standard risk strategy.

Find below a list of all our strategies:
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader 
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR

Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Cradle SR MT5 Secure FX Trader


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 02:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.18 19:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.11 19:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 05:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.27 06:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.21 03:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.09 17:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 15:20
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 13:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 15:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 14:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.03 08:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.03 01:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.29 20:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.22 10:16
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.01.16 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.13 20:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Cradle SR MT5 by SecureFX Trader
65USD al mese
73%
0
0
USD
17K
AUD
138
95%
2 346
65%
68%
1.77
3.10
AUD
45%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.