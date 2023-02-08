- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 346
Profit Trade:
1 544 (65.81%)
Loss Trade:
802 (34.19%)
Best Trade:
304.32 AUD
Worst Trade:
-256.25 AUD
Profitto lordo:
16 643.81 AUD (568 456 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 380.26 AUD (328 930 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
46 (410.36 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
733.11 AUD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
67.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.49%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.93
Long Trade:
1 376 (58.65%)
Short Trade:
970 (41.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.77
Profitto previsto:
3.10 AUD
Profitto medio:
10.78 AUD
Perdita media:
-11.70 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
247 (-55.66 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-900.06 AUD (15)
Crescita mensile:
0.72%
Previsione annuale:
8.91%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.12 AUD
Massimale:
1 473.83 AUD (9.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.07% (1 475.06 AUD)
Per equità:
45.05% (7 679.52 AUD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|747
|NZDCAD
|327
|AUDNZD
|161
|NZDUSD
|159
|AUDJPY
|151
|CADJPY
|117
|EURNZD
|93
|AUDCHF
|92
|CHFJPY
|83
|EURAUD
|82
|CADCHF
|74
|AUDUSD
|73
|EURJPY
|72
|EURCAD
|39
|USDCAD
|27
|GBPCHF
|26
|EURCHF
|17
|EURGBP
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDNZD
|-116
|NZDUSD
|200
|AUDJPY
|114
|CADJPY
|315
|EURNZD
|170
|AUDCHF
|305
|CHFJPY
|438
|EURAUD
|234
|CADCHF
|175
|AUDUSD
|346
|EURJPY
|340
|EURCAD
|137
|USDCAD
|67
|GBPCHF
|119
|EURCHF
|99
|EURGBP
|10
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|36K
|NZDCAD
|31K
|AUDNZD
|-1.5K
|NZDUSD
|7.2K
|AUDJPY
|12K
|CADJPY
|28K
|EURNZD
|8.2K
|AUDCHF
|5.3K
|CHFJPY
|40K
|EURAUD
|15K
|CADCHF
|-784
|AUDUSD
|11K
|EURJPY
|16K
|EURCAD
|9.8K
|USDCAD
|7K
|GBPCHF
|9.8K
|EURCHF
|5.7K
|EURGBP
|536
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +304.32 AUD
Worst Trade: -256 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 15
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +410.36 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -55.66 AUD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.34 × 1621
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.42 × 249
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.03 × 60
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.23 × 126
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|1.27 × 15
|
GMI3-Real
|1.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.12 × 379
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.52 × 272
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|3.38 × 201
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|3.78 × 1086
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.00 × 4
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|4.75 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|5.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|6.25 × 4
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|7.37 × 35
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|7.52 × 184
|
DerivSVG-Server
|8.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|8.55 × 165
|
PUPrime-Live
|8.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|8.83 × 96
|
Tickmill-Live
|10.00 × 4
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.33 × 3
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|11.29 × 14
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|11.60 × 5
SecureFX Trader
Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies - securefxtrader.com or telegram t.me/thesecurefxtrader
This signal is the standard risk signal of Cradle MT5 with an aim of returns over 20% per year.
We run two strategy setups - standard risk and higher risk strategies.
The standard and higher risk strategies operate the same. The only difference is the lot size on the level of equity. The standard risk (SR) strategies minimum equity requirement is $15,000 but opens the lot size the same as what is opened on our standard risk strategy.
Find below a list of all our strategies:
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR
Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Cradle SR MT5 Secure FX Trader
