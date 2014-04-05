VoltPip X
- Indicatori
- Nicolae-silviu Enescu
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
SigmaScore XAUUSD M5 – Mean Reversion Signal Indicator
SigmaScore XAUUSD M5 is a professional mean reversion signal indicator designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.
It is based on statistical deviation (Z-Score / Sigma) and identifies high-probability exhaustion zones where price is likely to retrace.
This indicator is NOT a scalper and NOT a trend follower.
It focuses on controlled extremes, not on random volatility.
⸻
🔍 Core Logic
SigmaScore measures how far the current price movement deviates from its recent statistical mean.
• Moderate deviations → mean reversion setups
• Extreme deviations → trend continuation / news risk
Because of this, the indicator classifies every signal into three quality levels:
• B (Best Performance) – optimal mean reversion zone
• C (Acceptable) – range / low-volatility reversals
• A (Extreme) – breakout / trend warning (not recommended for mean reversion trading)
Extensive live observation shows that B-quality signals provide the best consistency on XAUUSD, while A-quality signals often indicate strong momentum rather than reversal.
⸻
📌 Features
• ✔ Designed and optimized for XAUUSD – M5
• ✔ Clear BUY / SELL signals
• ✔ Automatic Quality classification (A / B / C)
• ✔ Virtual TP / SL logic (indicator only, no auto-trading)
• ✔ Popup alerts
• ✔ Mobile push notifications
• ✔ Advanced debug system (full transparency in Experts tab)
• ✔ CSV trade export (per trade)
• ✔ CSV statistics export (winrate by quality)
• ✔ Intelligent auto-reset after TP / SL is reached
• ✔ Safe to use alongside Expert Advisors (independent logic)
⸻
📊 CSV Export
The indicator automatically creates two CSV files:
1. Trade Log (per signal)
• Time
• Direction (BUY / SELL)
• Entry, SL, TP
• Result (WIN / LOSS)
• Quality (A / B / C)
2. Statistics Summary
• Wins / Losses
• Winrate per quality level
This allows traders to objectively analyze performance and optimize their strategy.
⸻
🔔 Alerts & Notifications
A signal is generated only when all conditions are met.
Each valid signal produces:
• MT5 popup alert
• Sound alert
• Mobile push notification
No spam.
No duplicate alerts.
One signal = one valid setup.
⸻
⚠️ Important Notes
• This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.
• It does NOT open or manage real trades.
• Best results are achieved when focusing on B-quality signals.
• Recommended usage: XAUUSD on M5 timeframe only.
• Not suitable for low-volatility markets or higher timeframes without re-optimization.
⸻
🎯 Who Is This Indicator For?
• Traders who understand mean reversion
• Traders who want statistical edge, not guessing
• Traders who prefer quality over quantity
• Traders who want full transparency and data tracking
⸻
🧠 Final Note
SigmaScore XAUUSD M5 is built for traders who want to filter noise, avoid emotional entries, and trade only when price reaches statistically meaningful levels.
It is a decision-support tool, not a promise of profit.