VoltPip X

SigmaScore XAUUSD M5 – Mean Reversion Signal Indicator

SigmaScore XAUUSD M5 is a professional mean reversion signal indicator designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.
It is based on statistical deviation (Z-Score / Sigma) and identifies high-probability exhaustion zones where price is likely to retrace.

This indicator is NOT a scalper and NOT a trend follower.
It focuses on controlled extremes, not on random volatility.


🔍 Core Logic

SigmaScore measures how far the current price movement deviates from its recent statistical mean.
Moderate deviations → mean reversion setups
Extreme deviations → trend continuation / news risk

Because of this, the indicator classifies every signal into three quality levels:
B (Best Performance) – optimal mean reversion zone
C (Acceptable) – range / low-volatility reversals
A (Extreme) – breakout / trend warning (not recommended for mean reversion trading)

Extensive live observation shows that B-quality signals provide the best consistency on XAUUSD, while A-quality signals often indicate strong momentum rather than reversal.


📌 Features
✔ Designed and optimized for XAUUSD – M5
✔ Clear BUY / SELL signals
✔ Automatic Quality classification (A / B / C)
✔ Virtual TP / SL logic (indicator only, no auto-trading)
✔ Popup alerts
✔ Mobile push notifications
✔ Advanced debug system (full transparency in Experts tab)
✔ CSV trade export (per trade)
✔ CSV statistics export (winrate by quality)
✔ Intelligent auto-reset after TP / SL is reached
✔ Safe to use alongside Expert Advisors (independent logic)


📊 CSV Export

The indicator automatically creates two CSV files:
1. Trade Log (per signal)
Time
Direction (BUY / SELL)
Entry, SL, TP
Result (WIN / LOSS)
Quality (A / B / C)
2. Statistics Summary
Wins / Losses
Winrate per quality level

This allows traders to objectively analyze performance and optimize their strategy.


🔔 Alerts & Notifications

A signal is generated only when all conditions are met.
Each valid signal produces:
MT5 popup alert
Sound alert
Mobile push notification

No spam.
No duplicate alerts.
One signal = one valid setup.


⚠️ Important Notes
This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.
It does NOT open or manage real trades.
Best results are achieved when focusing on B-quality signals.
Recommended usage: XAUUSD on M5 timeframe only.
Not suitable for low-volatility markets or higher timeframes without re-optimization.


🎯 Who Is This Indicator For?
Traders who understand mean reversion
Traders who want statistical edge, not guessing
Traders who prefer quality over quantity
Traders who want full transparency and data tracking


🧠 Final Note

SigmaScore XAUUSD M5 is built for traders who want to filter noise, avoid emotional entries, and trade only when price reaches statistically meaningful levels.

It is a decision-support tool, not a promise of profit.
