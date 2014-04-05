SigmaScore XAUUSD M5 – Mean Reversion Signal Indicator





SigmaScore XAUUSD M5 is a professional mean reversion signal indicator designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.

It is based on statistical deviation (Z-Score / Sigma) and identifies high-probability exhaustion zones where price is likely to retrace.





This indicator is NOT a scalper and NOT a trend follower.

It focuses on controlled extremes, not on random volatility.





⸻





🔍 Core Logic





SigmaScore measures how far the current price movement deviates from its recent statistical mean.

• Moderate deviations → mean reversion setups

• Extreme deviations → trend continuation / news risk





Because of this, the indicator classifies every signal into three quality levels:

• B (Best Performance) – optimal mean reversion zone

• C (Acceptable) – range / low-volatility reversals

• A (Extreme) – breakout / trend warning (not recommended for mean reversion trading)





Extensive live observation shows that B-quality signals provide the best consistency on XAUUSD, while A-quality signals often indicate strong momentum rather than reversal.





⸻





📌 Features

• ✔ Designed and optimized for XAUUSD – M5

• ✔ Clear BUY / SELL signals

• ✔ Automatic Quality classification (A / B / C)

• ✔ Virtual TP / SL logic (indicator only, no auto-trading)

• ✔ Popup alerts

• ✔ Mobile push notifications

• ✔ Advanced debug system (full transparency in Experts tab)

• ✔ CSV trade export (per trade)

• ✔ CSV statistics export (winrate by quality)

• ✔ Intelligent auto-reset after TP / SL is reached

• ✔ Safe to use alongside Expert Advisors (independent logic)





⸻





📊 CSV Export





The indicator automatically creates two CSV files:

1. Trade Log (per signal)

• Time

• Direction (BUY / SELL)

• Entry, SL, TP

• Result (WIN / LOSS)

• Quality (A / B / C)

2. Statistics Summary

• Wins / Losses

• Winrate per quality level





This allows traders to objectively analyze performance and optimize their strategy.





⸻





🔔 Alerts & Notifications





A signal is generated only when all conditions are met.

Each valid signal produces:

• MT5 popup alert

• Sound alert

• Mobile push notification





No spam.

No duplicate alerts.

One signal = one valid setup.





⸻





⚠️ Important Notes

• This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

• It does NOT open or manage real trades.

• Best results are achieved when focusing on B-quality signals.

• Recommended usage: XAUUSD on M5 timeframe only.

• Not suitable for low-volatility markets or higher timeframes without re-optimization.





⸻





🎯 Who Is This Indicator For?

• Traders who understand mean reversion

• Traders who want statistical edge, not guessing

• Traders who prefer quality over quantity

• Traders who want full transparency and data tracking





⸻





🧠 Final Note





SigmaScore XAUUSD M5 is built for traders who want to filter noise, avoid emotional entries, and trade only when price reaches statistically meaningful levels.





It is a decision-support tool, not a promise of profit.