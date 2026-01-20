EA Safelock Pro for XAUUSD

EA Safelock Pro is a semi-automatic trade management Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who prefer manual trade entries but want consistent and disciplined trade management.

This EA does not open trades automatically. The trader remains fully responsible for all entry decisions, while the EA handles critical trade management tasks such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop, helping reduce emotional mistakes during live trading.

How It Works

The trader opens a Buy or Sell position manually. EA Safelock Pro automatically: Sets Stop Loss and Take Profit based on user-defined parameters

Manages a dynamic Trailing Stop to secure profits as price moves in favor The EA manages existing positions only and does not interfere with the trader’s entry logic.

Key Features

Semi-automatic trade manager (manual entry required)

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Adjustable dynamic Trailing Stop

Optimized for XAUUSD

Supports Hedging accounts

Helps enforce consistent risk management

Suitable For

Manual and discretionary traders

Price action, supply & demand, or trend-based traders

Traders who already have their own entry strategy

Traders who want structured trade management

Not Suitable For

Traders looking for a fully automated trading system

Martingale or grid-based strategies

Users expecting automatic trade entries

Recommended Timeframes

The EA can be used on multiple timeframes. Common usage ranges from M5 to M15, depending on the trader’s strategy.

Important Notice

EA Safelock Pro is a trade management tool, not an automated trading strategy. Trading results depend entirely on the trader’s entry decisions and risk management settings.