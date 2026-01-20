EA SafeLock Pro for XAUUSD
- Utilità
- Dymas Yovie Syahputra
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
EA Safelock Pro for XAUUSD
EA Safelock Pro is a semi-automatic trade management Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who prefer manual trade entries but want consistent and disciplined trade management.
This EA does not open trades automatically. The trader remains fully responsible for all entry decisions, while the EA handles critical trade management tasks such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop, helping reduce emotional mistakes during live trading.
How It Works
-
The trader opens a Buy or Sell position manually.
-
EA Safelock Pro automatically:
-
Sets Stop Loss and Take Profit based on user-defined parameters
-
Manages a dynamic Trailing Stop to secure profits as price moves in favor
-
-
The EA manages existing positions only and does not interfere with the trader’s entry logic.
Key Features
-
Semi-automatic trade manager (manual entry required)
-
Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Adjustable dynamic Trailing Stop
-
Optimized for XAUUSD
-
Supports Hedging accounts
-
Helps enforce consistent risk management
Suitable For
-
Manual and discretionary traders
-
Price action, supply & demand, or trend-based traders
-
Traders who already have their own entry strategy
-
Traders who want structured trade management
Not Suitable For
-
Traders looking for a fully automated trading system
-
Martingale or grid-based strategies
-
Users expecting automatic trade entries
Recommended Timeframes
The EA can be used on multiple timeframes. Common usage ranges from M5 to M15, depending on the trader’s strategy.
Important Notice
EA Safelock Pro is a trade management tool, not an automated trading strategy. Trading results depend entirely on the trader’s entry decisions and risk management settings.