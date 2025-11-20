LiquidZones Pro Smart
- Indicatori
- Enoch Gyamfi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
LiquidZones Pro automatically detects and visualizes supply and demand zones on your chart. By analyzing swing highs and lows over a configurable lookback period, the indicator highlights critical areas where price has historically reacted.
Key Features:
-
Automatic detection of supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones.
-
Configurable lookback period, swing strength, and zone width.
-
Zones merge automatically if price levels are close, keeping charts clean.
-
Minimum touch filter to avoid weak zones.
-
Supports single or multiple licensed accounts for secure usage.
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes.
Benefits:
-
Quickly identify areas of price rejection and support.
-
Helps with entry/exit decisions, stop placement, and trade planning.
-
Clean and non-intrusive chart visualization.
-
Ideal for both beginners and professional traders.