LiquidZones Pro Smart

LiquidZones Pro automatically detects and visualizes supply and demand zones on your chart. By analyzing swing highs and lows over a configurable lookback period, the indicator highlights critical areas where price has historically reacted.

Key Features:

  • Automatic detection of supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones.

  • Configurable lookback period, swing strength, and zone width.

  • Zones merge automatically if price levels are close, keeping charts clean.

  • Minimum touch filter to avoid weak zones.

  • Supports single or multiple licensed accounts for secure usage.

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes.

Benefits:

  • Quickly identify areas of price rejection and support.

  • Helps with entry/exit decisions, stop placement, and trade planning.

  • Clean and non-intrusive chart visualization.

  • Ideal for both beginners and professional traders.


