LiquidZones Pro Smart





LiquidZones Pro automatically detects and visualizes supply and demand zones on your chart. By analyzing swing highs and lows over a configurable lookback period, the indicator highlights critical areas where price has historically reacted.

Key Features:

Automatic detection of supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones.

Configurable lookback period , swing strength , and zone width .

Zones merge automatically if price levels are close, keeping charts clean.

Minimum touch filter to avoid weak zones.

Supports single or multiple licensed accounts for secure usage.

Works on all symbols and timeframes.

Benefits: