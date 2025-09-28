Gold Algonomics

🚀 New Release Promotion!
Gold Algonomics is launching with a limited-time discount:

  • Starting Price: $600
  • Price Increases: +$100 every 8 purchases (to preserve exclusivity and maintain a market edge)
  • Final Price: $2,000

📩 After your purchase, please contact me directly — I will personally provide the set files and a list of the trusted brokers that helped me achieve financial independence and early retirement.

🎁 Special Giveaway:

Every buyer during the release promotion automatically participates in a draw for a $50,000 FTMO funded account (or equivalent funding). For details, reach out to me after purchase!

🌟 Why Gold Algonomics?

Gold Algonomics is neither a gimmick nor a generic trading tool. It is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to identify short-term market momentum and capitalize on immediate price movements.

The underlying trading logic is based on a strategy tested over 9 years — one that has been adopted by major institutional players. This accumulated knowledge has been carefully distilled into a fully-automated EA that combines proven methods with robust execution.

At its core lies the Cyclical Liquidity Flow Analysis (CLFA) framework, enhanced by a SAR-based trade filter that eliminates non-optimal entries. This ensures that every trade is aligned with high-probability setups, delivering sustainable long-term growth.

📈 Performance & Philosophy

Unlike the many EAs that promise unrealistic 400%+ returns, Gold Algonomics is engineered for consistent, compounding income. It is designed to support your financial goals — not to fuel short-term gambling behavior.

  • Optimized specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Historically delivered 15–25% monthly growth in testing, consistently outperforming the US500 index
  • Focused on long-term wealth building and portfolio diversification

This EA does not rely on black-box AI. Instead, it leverages proven market knowledge, with a systematic filter to distinguish between positive and negative market cycles.


⚙️ Key Recommendations

  • ✅ Use only with a regulated broker (avoid untrusted platforms).
  • Minimum deposit: $400 with leverage 1:100+.
  • Recommended deposit: $2,000+ for optimal results.
  • ✅ Trade exclusively on XAUUSD using M5, M15, or H1 charts depending on your frequency preference.
  • ✅ Run on a VPS to ensure ultra-fast execution (mandatory).
⚠️ Important: Backtests do not equal real market results. CLFA relies on live momentum analysis, so we encourage testing in real-time conditions.


