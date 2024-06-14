TMA channel with showing trend

TMA Channel is a price channel obtained through a special calculation method based on traditional TMA . The channel has upper, middle, and lower tracks . When the price approaches or exceeds the upper track, it is already in an overbought state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and decline; When the price approaches or falls below the lower track, it is already in an oversold state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and rise . The indicator will display an upward or downward trend based on the slope of the middle track . When there is no clear trend displayed, it indicates that the market is in a wide range of fluctuations .





Advantages:

Good tracking of trends and clear display of overbought and oversold areas





parameters:

ATR multiple : The multiplier for ATR is default at 40. Changing this value will affect the positions of the upper and lower bands; a higher value increases the distance between the upper and lower bands relative to the midline

slope of trend in the middle track : default 0.05

color of upper track

line width of upper track

color of lower track

line width of lower track

color of mid track

line width of mid track

color of up trend line

line width of up trend line

color of down trend line

line width of down trend line