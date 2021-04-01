OborBond

This Ea based momentum with RSI, MACD, ATR, Demmarker, Support and Resisten, Top or Bottom Edge etc. This EA not designed running yearly, just test monthly with BEP target, need your analytical skills for best time to start this EA not in random condition. need to set withdrawal target to safe profit before loss all your capital. 

At September End, we discounted price 75% OFF for Unlimited and 1 month rent. Enjoy...

Reach me after your purchase, Thank You.


This Ea based momentum with SL and trailing profit, is designed using profit target. High Risk Bot.


The rule for this bot:

1. Leveling with Maxlot from your deposit, high your deposit high your lot.

2. Entry only one trade every time, max profit or hitting designed SL 200 pips.

3. Using profit target, if reached no do any trade. after withdrawal complete will continuing again.

4. Injecting on low margin or just wait to loss, and deposit again.

5. Max 4Sell and 4Buy Position, if floating minus 500+, max changed to 7Sell and 7Buy

6. Manual cut loss if extreme floating or more than a few days floating, or auto cutlass in resistance 3 for sell or support 3 for buy.

7. Please Safe your money on BEP

A few parameters no need to setting lot because is leveling lot.

8. High-risk use input account no in ready to loss with 10k-100k deposit


Channels Mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/oborpawaiv75

Signal would be available in first rent or purchase.

Check another bot to match with your trading style.


Parameters

- Money Deposit

- Max accepted loss

- RSI Period

- Plan for withdrawal if target not set

- Desired Profit



