CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) — Free MT5 Indicator (CodeBase)

Lightweight, open-source CVD indicator for MetaTrader 5. It visualizes net buying vs selling pressure as CVD candles in a separate window — a simple start for volume and order flow analysis.

What it does

  • Computes and plots CVD on your chart using M1 data (free version)
  • Optional reset on timeframe boundaries (or never reset)
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

How it’s calculated (free version)

  • For each M1 candle: direction = sign(close − open)
  • Volume delta = direction × tick_volume
  • CVD = cumulative sum of volume deltas
  • Plotted as candles (open/close = previous/current CVD)

Inputs

  • InpResetPeriod (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES): timeframe to reset CVD (e.g., H1, D1)
  • InpNoReset (bool): set true to never reset

Install

  1. Copy CVD_MT5_v3_m1_codebase.mq5 to: MQL5/Indicators
  2. Compile in MetaEditor (F7) or restart MetaTrader 5
  3. Attach from Navigator → Indicators 

Tips & troubleshooting

  • First run may need MT5 to download M1 history. Be patient; scrolling the chart or changing timeframe can help MT5 fetch data.
  • If CVD doesn’t update, ensure your symbol/timeframe has M1 history available.
  • For slow terminals, try less busy symbols or fewer open charts.

Want more? Try the advanced paid version

Get the full-featured, professional edition:

  • Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154294
  • Adds Tick-based mode (highest accuracy)
  • Choose Calculation Period: Tick or M1–MN1
  • Reset Period includes “Current Chart Period”
  • Tick count per chart candle (shown in the Data Window)
  • Enhanced diagnostics (tick time_msc ordering checks, readable error messages)
  • Robust internal tick classification algorithms

Support

Questions or suggestions? Message via MQL5 profile.

