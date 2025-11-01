A simple signal indicator based on RSI and Moving Average. Plots Buy/Sell arrows when RSI is above/below 50 and Price is above/below the MA.

This indicator calculates and displays the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Fully customisable period. Allows selection of the applied price (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted). Uses the standard EMA formula, initialised from an SMA of the first bars. Can be used as a standalone technical analysis tool or integrated into automated trading systems for trend-following and moving average crossover strategies.

Indicator edition for new platform.