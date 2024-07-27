SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / NightVisionEA ICM
Alexander Kalinkin

NightVisionEA ICM

Alexander Kalinkin
15 avis
Fiabilité
297 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 354%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
7 061
Bénéfice trades:
4 806 (68.06%)
Perte trades:
2 255 (31.94%)
Meilleure transaction:
92.44 USD
Pire transaction:
-141.22 USD
Bénéfice brut:
16 920.71 USD (495 770 pips)
Perte brute:
-13 925.11 USD (376 054 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (80.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
326.94 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
34.51%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.12%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.23
Longs trades:
3 995 (56.58%)
Courts trades:
3 066 (43.42%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
0.42 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.52 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
13 (-110.45 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-239.30 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.62%
Prévision annuelle:
20.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
46.45 USD
Maximal:
707.64 USD (13.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.37% (707.64 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.19% (235.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURCHF 981
USDJPY 896
USDCHF 699
EURGBP 530
GBPUSD 526
EURCAD 491
AUDNZD 425
EURAUD 351
GBPAUD 328
GBPCAD 320
NZDUSD 301
GBPCHF 298
EURNZD 274
EURUSD 234
AUDJPY 198
AUDCAD 85
CHFJPY 68
USDCAD 32
AUDCHF 24
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF 226
USDJPY 901
USDCHF -6
EURGBP 505
GBPUSD 49
EURCAD 264
AUDNZD 153
EURAUD 94
GBPAUD 124
GBPCAD -234
NZDUSD 320
GBPCHF 288
EURNZD 352
EURUSD -268
AUDJPY 182
AUDCAD 37
CHFJPY 69
USDCAD -60
AUDCHF 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF 10K
USDJPY 26K
USDCHF 3.5K
EURGBP 13K
GBPUSD 2.9K
EURCAD 15K
AUDNZD 5.9K
EURAUD 9.2K
GBPAUD 7.1K
GBPCAD -6.3K
NZDUSD 6.7K
GBPCHF 4.1K
EURNZD 15K
EURUSD -3.7K
AUDJPY 8.1K
AUDCAD 2.1K
CHFJPY 3.9K
USDCAD -416
AUDCHF 360
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +92.44 USD
Pire transaction: -141 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +80.47 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -110.45 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live20" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 12
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 27
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.13 × 15
FusionMarkets-Live
0.14 × 21
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 28
ICMarkets-Live07
0.15 × 20
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
0.18 × 28
Coinexx-Demo
0.19 × 75
ICMarkets-Live17
0.20 × 25
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 75
Tradeview-Live
0.28 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.33 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.45 × 157
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.50 × 163
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.58 × 1201
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.58 × 489
225 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

NightVision EA - expert advisor.

MT4 version is here.

Or MT5 version here

The risks on the signal are stated here (up to ~25% as per the historical backtests):




Note moyenne:
Yonatan Haim
369
Yonatan Haim 2024.07.27 21:10 
 

i love your signal, but before weekend it is beter not to put t.p

Oleksandr Novosiadlyi
2450
Oleksandr Novosiadlyi 2022.09.12 15:25 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

BMLABO_
141
BMLABO_ 2022.02.23 18:19 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Shi Dan Qiu
1300
Shi Dan Qiu 2021.10.24 10:55 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

wakase-T
281
wakase-T 2021.10.21 12:46  (modifié 2021.10.25 15:17) 
 

2021/10/25

The loss is large and the profit is small.

2021/10/21

Although the expected payoff is 1.81 USD, I think that the DD of 47 USD in one trade has a wrong idea about stop-loss.

I'm very sorry that I subscribed because I thought it was a signal with the concept of stop-loss insurance in the trade history.

visonsoft
57
visonsoft 2021.08.30 15:50 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

dany761
2468
dany761 2021.07.23 09:15 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

jitkasemp
1573
jitkasemp 2021.07.22 17:56 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

ALEX
2945
ALEX 2021.07.22 13:11 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Nan Zhang
1921
Nan Zhang 2021.01.06 09:01 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

juanan González
96
juanan González 2020.12.21 18:07 
 

no opera solo hace pequeñas operaciones con beneficio en 2 o 3 pips para parecer que la cuenta sige teniendo rentabilidad y no es cierto , mala señal

Wichai Chomvijit
1128
Wichai Chomvijit 2020.11.27 16:40 
 

Good signal and low DD.

kapa77
901
kapa77 2020.11.10 04:41 
 

Great signal.

Uran Deliana
1054
Uran Deliana 2020.10.30 14:44 
 

Good signal. Always SL and TP. Keep it up Alexander and don't change your strategy.

otuwe
31
otuwe 2020.10.02 17:14   

I made a mistake in subscribing, and quickly unsubscribed in less than 3 mins after clicking subscribe

2022.01.07 12:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.01.07 10:40 2022.01.07 10:40:35  

Hello! Trading has been resumed. Regards, Alex

2021.12.29 07:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2021.12.23 13:13 2021.12.23 13:13:20  

Dear all, Trading will be stopped today and will be resumed after the New Year (4-6 January 2022). All Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

2021.10.21 21:49
80% of growth achieved within 30 days. This comprises 4.69% of days out of 639 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.10.18 06:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2021.07.19 13:08
80% of growth achieved within 27 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 545 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.07.16 18:38 2021.07.16 18:38:30  

Dear all, For your information: subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st 2021.

2021.07.01 22:56 2021.07.01 22:56:57  

Hello, The subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st.

2021.07.01 22:56 2021.07.01 22:56:21  

Добрый день, С 1 августа подписка будет увеличена до $35 в месяц.

2021.07.01 03:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2021.06.25 02:23
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 521 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.06.23 19:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2021.01.17 23:41
80% of growth achieved within 18 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 363 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2021.01.08 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2020.12.24 09:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2020.10.30 18:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2020.10.28 01:19
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2020.10.28 00:17
80% of growth achieved within 14 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 281 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2020.10.23 22:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
NightVisionEA ICM
35 USD par mois
354%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
297
100%
7 061
68%
35%
1.21
0.42
USD
19%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.