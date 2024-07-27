- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF
|981
|USDJPY
|896
|USDCHF
|699
|EURGBP
|530
|GBPUSD
|526
|EURCAD
|491
|AUDNZD
|425
|EURAUD
|351
|GBPAUD
|328
|GBPCAD
|320
|NZDUSD
|301
|GBPCHF
|298
|EURNZD
|274
|EURUSD
|234
|AUDJPY
|198
|AUDCAD
|85
|CHFJPY
|68
|USDCAD
|32
|AUDCHF
|24
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF
|226
|USDJPY
|901
|USDCHF
|-6
|EURGBP
|505
|GBPUSD
|49
|EURCAD
|264
|AUDNZD
|153
|EURAUD
|94
|GBPAUD
|124
|GBPCAD
|-234
|NZDUSD
|320
|GBPCHF
|288
|EURNZD
|352
|EURUSD
|-268
|AUDJPY
|182
|AUDCAD
|37
|CHFJPY
|69
|USDCAD
|-60
|AUDCHF
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF
|10K
|USDJPY
|26K
|USDCHF
|3.5K
|EURGBP
|13K
|GBPUSD
|2.9K
|EURCAD
|15K
|AUDNZD
|5.9K
|EURAUD
|9.2K
|GBPAUD
|7.1K
|GBPCAD
|-6.3K
|NZDUSD
|6.7K
|GBPCHF
|4.1K
|EURNZD
|15K
|EURUSD
|-3.7K
|AUDJPY
|8.1K
|AUDCAD
|2.1K
|CHFJPY
|3.9K
|USDCAD
|-416
|AUDCHF
|360
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live20" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 12
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 27
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.13 × 15
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.14 × 21
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 28
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.15 × 20
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
|0.18 × 28
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.19 × 75
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.20 × 25
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 75
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.28 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.33 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.45 × 157
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.50 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.58 × 1201
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.58 × 489
Hello! Trading has been resumed. Regards, Alex
Dear all, Trading will be stopped today and will be resumed after the New Year (4-6 January 2022). All Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Dear all, For your information: subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st 2021.
Hello, The subscription will be increased to $35 since August 1st.
Добрый день, С 1 августа подписка будет увеличена до $35 в месяц.
USD
USD
USD
i love your signal, but before weekend it is beter not to put t.p
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
2021/10/25
The loss is large and the profit is small.
2021/10/21
Although the expected payoff is 1.81 USD, I think that the DD of 47 USD in one trade has a wrong idea about stop-loss.
I'm very sorry that I subscribed because I thought it was a signal with the concept of stop-loss insurance in the trade history.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
no opera solo hace pequeñas operaciones con beneficio en 2 o 3 pips para parecer que la cuenta sige teniendo rentabilidad y no es cierto , mala señal
Good signal and low DD.
Great signal.
Good signal. Always SL and TP. Keep it up Alexander and don't change your strategy.
I made a mistake in subscribing, and quickly unsubscribed in less than 3 mins after clicking subscribe