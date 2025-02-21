SignauxSections
Chun Man Cheung

MKD Power

Chun Man Cheung
0 avis
Fiabilité
63 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 39%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
145
Bénéfice trades:
99 (68.27%)
Perte trades:
46 (31.72%)
Meilleure transaction:
166.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-131.57 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 296.48 USD (88 745 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 059.81 USD (268 158 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (300.58 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
331.37 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
53.70%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.70%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.38
Longs trades:
77 (53.10%)
Courts trades:
68 (46.90%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
1.63 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
23.20 USD
Perte moyenne:
-44.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-289.31 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-289.31 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-9.33%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
615.08 USD (43.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
43.37% (615.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.20% (146.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 20
USDJPY 16
AUDJPY 16
GBPJPY 14
AUDCAD 13
GBPAUD 11
CHFJPY 9
GBPUSD 9
EURCHF 7
GBPNZD 6
GBPCHF 5
AUDUSD 5
XAUUSD. 4
EURGBP 4
EURJPY 2
BTCUSD 2
AUDNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 95
USDJPY 66
AUDJPY 292
GBPJPY -128
AUDCAD -164
GBPAUD 41
CHFJPY 64
GBPUSD 108
EURCHF 19
GBPNZD -90
GBPCHF -63
AUDUSD 10
XAUUSD. -118
EURGBP 0
EURJPY 39
BTCUSD -113
AUDNZD 11
GBPCAD 166
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -856
USDJPY 6.1K
AUDJPY 7.2K
GBPJPY -1.6K
AUDCAD -3.6K
GBPAUD 643
CHFJPY 2K
GBPUSD 2.1K
EURCHF 173
GBPNZD -1.9K
GBPCHF -394
AUDUSD 112
XAUUSD. -5.6K
EURGBP -7
EURJPY 1K
BTCUSD -188K
AUDNZD 279
GBPCAD 2.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +166.48 USD
Pire transaction: -132 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +300.58 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -289.31 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 34
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 1
FXCM-CADReal01
0.00 × 1
InfinoxLimited-Live03
0.00 × 2
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2
0.00 × 6
Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 13
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 10
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 12
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 15
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 3
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.00 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 18
Osprey-Live
0.05 × 22
InfinoxLimited-Live04
0.12 × 66
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.14 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.14 × 103
Exness-Real14
0.18 × 208
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.19 × 115
Aucun avis
2025.08.13 12:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.01 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.02 10:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.24 21:54
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.24 13:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.19 17:45
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.17 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.14 07:18
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.12 23:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 00:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.02 20:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.01 12:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.28 01:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 04:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.21 18:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.21 18:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.02.21 18:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.02.21 18:04
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 3.07% of days out of 228 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.03 19:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.03 19:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MKD Power
30 USD par mois
39%
0
0
USD
837
USD
63
96%
145
68%
54%
1.11
1.63
USD
43%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.