- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
145
Bénéfice trades:
99 (68.27%)
Perte trades:
46 (31.72%)
Meilleure transaction:
166.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-131.57 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 296.48 USD (88 745 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 059.81 USD (268 158 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (300.58 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
331.37 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
53.70%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.70%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.38
Longs trades:
77 (53.10%)
Courts trades:
68 (46.90%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
1.63 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
23.20 USD
Perte moyenne:
-44.78 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-289.31 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-289.31 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-9.33%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
615.08 USD (43.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
43.37% (615.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
15.20% (146.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|20
|USDJPY
|16
|AUDJPY
|16
|GBPJPY
|14
|AUDCAD
|13
|GBPAUD
|11
|CHFJPY
|9
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURCHF
|7
|GBPNZD
|6
|GBPCHF
|5
|AUDUSD
|5
|XAUUSD.
|4
|EURGBP
|4
|EURJPY
|2
|BTCUSD
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|95
|USDJPY
|66
|AUDJPY
|292
|GBPJPY
|-128
|AUDCAD
|-164
|GBPAUD
|41
|CHFJPY
|64
|GBPUSD
|108
|EURCHF
|19
|GBPNZD
|-90
|GBPCHF
|-63
|AUDUSD
|10
|XAUUSD.
|-118
|EURGBP
|0
|EURJPY
|39
|BTCUSD
|-113
|AUDNZD
|11
|GBPCAD
|166
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-856
|USDJPY
|6.1K
|AUDJPY
|7.2K
|GBPJPY
|-1.6K
|AUDCAD
|-3.6K
|GBPAUD
|643
|CHFJPY
|2K
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|EURCHF
|173
|GBPNZD
|-1.9K
|GBPCHF
|-394
|AUDUSD
|112
|XAUUSD.
|-5.6K
|EURGBP
|-7
|EURJPY
|1K
|BTCUSD
|-188K
|AUDNZD
|279
|GBPCAD
|2.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +166.48 USD
Pire transaction: -132 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +300.58 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -289.31 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 34
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackwellGlobal2-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-CADReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
InfinoxLimited-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 2
|0.00 × 6
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 10
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 12
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
TeleTRADECY-NoDealingDesk
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.00 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 18
|
Osprey-Live
|0.05 × 22
|
InfinoxLimited-Live04
|0.12 × 66
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.14 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.14 × 103
|
Exness-Real14
|0.18 × 208
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.19 × 115
