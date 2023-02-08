- Croissance
Trades:
11 057
Bénéfice trades:
7 684 (69.49%)
Perte trades:
3 373 (30.51%)
Meilleure transaction:
5 362.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-10 094.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
505 066.95 USD (1 181 535 pips)
Perte brute:
-401 098.68 USD (1 496 403 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
102 (4 394.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
28 993.82 USD (32)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
61.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
79.23%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
28
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.18
Longs trades:
4 834 (43.72%)
Courts trades:
6 223 (56.28%)
Facteur de profit:
1.26
Rendement attendu:
9.40 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
65.73 USD
Perte moyenne:
-118.91 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
162 (-4 868.74 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-33 794.91 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.76%
Prévision annuelle:
36.20%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
40 879.72 USD
Maximal:
47 633.95 USD (83.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
61.04% (47 633.95 USD)
Par fonds propres:
38.56% (21 343.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6315
|EURUSD
|2886
|GBPUSD
|261
|XTIUSD
|242
|USDJPY
|218
|GBPJPY
|218
|EURJPY
|217
|AUDNZD
|135
|ETHUSD
|134
|AUDCAD
|60
|AUDUSD
|59
|NZDCAD
|49
|GBPCAD
|47
|NZDUSD
|37
|USDCAD
|36
|EURGBP
|35
|USDCHF
|17
|NZDJPY
|17
|EURCAD
|15
|BTCUSD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|EURCHF
|8
|EURAUD
|8
|EURNZD
|7
|GBPNZD
|6
|GBPCHF
|2
|USDZAR
|2
|USDTRY
|1
|NZDCHF
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|USDMXN
|1
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|40K
|EURUSD
|101K
|GBPUSD
|-7.1K
|XTIUSD
|-2.9K
|USDJPY
|7.7K
|GBPJPY
|-9.3K
|EURJPY
|1.7K
|AUDNZD
|-14K
|ETHUSD
|3.5K
|AUDCAD
|3.3K
|AUDUSD
|794
|NZDCAD
|2.9K
|GBPCAD
|-37K
|NZDUSD
|388
|USDCAD
|2.4K
|EURGBP
|74
|USDCHF
|1K
|NZDJPY
|74
|EURCAD
|2.9K
|BTCUSD
|-1.8K
|GBPAUD
|82
|EURCHF
|21
|EURAUD
|2K
|EURNZD
|6.3K
|GBPNZD
|-153
|GBPCHF
|70
|USDZAR
|481
|USDTRY
|-121
|NZDCHF
|133
|AUDCHF
|43
|USDMXN
|-504
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|EURUSD
|62K
|GBPUSD
|-7.1K
|XTIUSD
|-2.1K
|USDJPY
|5.1K
|GBPJPY
|-98K
|EURJPY
|8.3K
|AUDNZD
|-14K
|ETHUSD
|34K
|AUDCAD
|13K
|AUDUSD
|-1.7K
|NZDCAD
|6.8K
|GBPCAD
|-76K
|NZDUSD
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|-3.6K
|EURGBP
|1.7K
|USDCHF
|1K
|NZDJPY
|-94
|EURCAD
|668
|BTCUSD
|-278K
|GBPAUD
|-479
|EURCHF
|278
|EURAUD
|701
|EURNZD
|2.2K
|GBPNZD
|694
|GBPCHF
|67
|USDZAR
|11K
|USDTRY
|-4.5K
|NZDCHF
|242
|AUDCHF
|211
|USDMXN
|-3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.20 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.21 × 14
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 29
|
Exness-Real18
|0.40 × 528
|
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
|0.48 × 120
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.56 × 61
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.58 × 12
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.67 × 3
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.67 × 3
|
CPTMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 92
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.80 × 133
|
FTMO-Server
|0.83 × 124
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
|0.86 × 424
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.86 × 105
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.90 × 1618
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.04 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.11 × 154
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.23 × 187
EURUSD and Oil (XTIUSD) scalping strategy. Medium risk strategy
The strategy started late dec 2022. What you see before in the history is another strategy
