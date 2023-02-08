SignauxSections
Zeus EURUSD scalping fiesta
Georgios Baizanis

Zeus EURUSD scalping fiesta

Georgios Baizanis
0 avis
Fiabilité
176 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 333%
Tickmill-Live09
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
11 057
Bénéfice trades:
7 684 (69.49%)
Perte trades:
3 373 (30.51%)
Meilleure transaction:
5 362.50 USD
Pire transaction:
-10 094.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
505 066.95 USD (1 181 535 pips)
Perte brute:
-401 098.68 USD (1 496 403 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
102 (4 394.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
28 993.82 USD (32)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
61.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
79.23%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
28
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.18
Longs trades:
4 834 (43.72%)
Courts trades:
6 223 (56.28%)
Facteur de profit:
1.26
Rendement attendu:
9.40 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
65.73 USD
Perte moyenne:
-118.91 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
162 (-4 868.74 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-33 794.91 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.76%
Prévision annuelle:
36.20%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
40 879.72 USD
Maximal:
47 633.95 USD (83.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
61.04% (47 633.95 USD)
Par fonds propres:
38.56% (21 343.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6315
EURUSD 2886
GBPUSD 261
XTIUSD 242
USDJPY 218
GBPJPY 218
EURJPY 217
AUDNZD 135
ETHUSD 134
AUDCAD 60
AUDUSD 59
NZDCAD 49
GBPCAD 47
NZDUSD 37
USDCAD 36
EURGBP 35
USDCHF 17
NZDJPY 17
EURCAD 15
BTCUSD 12
GBPAUD 10
EURCHF 8
EURAUD 8
EURNZD 7
GBPNZD 6
GBPCHF 2
USDZAR 2
USDTRY 1
NZDCHF 1
AUDCHF 1
USDMXN 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 40K
EURUSD 101K
GBPUSD -7.1K
XTIUSD -2.9K
USDJPY 7.7K
GBPJPY -9.3K
EURJPY 1.7K
AUDNZD -14K
ETHUSD 3.5K
AUDCAD 3.3K
AUDUSD 794
NZDCAD 2.9K
GBPCAD -37K
NZDUSD 388
USDCAD 2.4K
EURGBP 74
USDCHF 1K
NZDJPY 74
EURCAD 2.9K
BTCUSD -1.8K
GBPAUD 82
EURCHF 21
EURAUD 2K
EURNZD 6.3K
GBPNZD -153
GBPCHF 70
USDZAR 481
USDTRY -121
NZDCHF 133
AUDCHF 43
USDMXN -504
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 27K
EURUSD 62K
GBPUSD -7.1K
XTIUSD -2.1K
USDJPY 5.1K
GBPJPY -98K
EURJPY 8.3K
AUDNZD -14K
ETHUSD 34K
AUDCAD 13K
AUDUSD -1.7K
NZDCAD 6.8K
GBPCAD -76K
NZDUSD -1.2K
USDCAD -3.6K
EURGBP 1.7K
USDCHF 1K
NZDJPY -94
EURCAD 668
BTCUSD -278K
GBPAUD -479
EURCHF 278
EURAUD 701
EURNZD 2.2K
GBPNZD 694
GBPCHF 67
USDZAR 11K
USDTRY -4.5K
NZDCHF 242
AUDCHF 211
USDMXN -3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5 362.50 USD
Pire transaction: -10 094 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 32
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4 394.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 868.74 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.20 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.21 × 14
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.38 × 29
Exness-Real18
0.40 × 528
GOMarketsIntl-Real 9
0.48 × 120
GOMarketsMU-Real 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.56 × 61
FPMarkets-Live2
0.58 × 12
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.67 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.67 × 3
CPTMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 92
Tickmill-Live05
0.80 × 133
FTMO-Server
0.83 × 124
PrimusMarkets-Live-6
0.86 × 424
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.86 × 105
TickmillUK-Live03
0.90 × 1618
ICMarkets-Live22
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.04 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.11 × 154
PUPrime-Live
1.23 × 187
100 plus...
EURUSD and Oil (XTIUSD) scalping strategy. Medium risk strategy


The strategy started late dec 2022. What you see before in the history is another strategy

Aucun avis
2024.08.05 08:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 06:40
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.01 05:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.07.25 04:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2023.06.07 20:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.06.07 18:42
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.03.09 12:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.03 16:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.02.25 11:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.02.08 12:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.37% of days out of 268 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.02.08 12:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.02.08 12:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Zeus EURUSD scalping fiesta
30 USD par mois
333%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
176
97%
11 057
69%
61%
1.25
9.40
USD
61%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.