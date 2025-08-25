CotationsSections
KNSA: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Class A

35.42 USD 0.50 (1.39%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de KNSA a changé de -1.39% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.29 et à un maximum de 35.92.

Suivez la dynamique Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
35.29 35.92
Range Annuel
17.82 37.33
Clôture Précédente
35.92
Ouverture
35.72
Bid
35.42
Ask
35.72
Plus Bas
35.29
Plus Haut
35.92
Volume
598
Changement quotidien
-1.39%
Changement Mensuel
4.39%
Changement à 6 Mois
60.42%
Changement Annuel
43.05%
20 septembre, samedi