Devises / KNSA
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
KNSA: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Class A
35.42 USD 0.50 (1.39%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de KNSA a changé de -1.39% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.29 et à un maximum de 35.92.
Suivez la dynamique Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KNSA Nouvelles
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- Gold Stocks AngloGold, Kinross Enter IBD's Spotlight; 6 Other Stocks Get Flagged For Quality Too
- Cameco Stock, Alphabet, Jabil, 3 Others Enter IBD Watchlists
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Zoetis Gains CVMP Backing for Portela, Eyes EU Approval in Cat OA Pain
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- RAPP Stock Soars 62% in a Week on Meeting Phase II Epilepsy Study Goal
- L’action de Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals atteint un niveau record à 37,28 USD
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock hits all-time high at 37.28 USD
- TVTX Stock Soars as FDA Waives Advisory Committee for Filspari sNDA
- RARE Reports Positive Long-Term Data From Metabolic Disorder Study
- IMVT Stock Up 11% on Upbeat Batoclimab Hyperthyroidism Study Results
- Google Stock Hits Record High, Joins Best Stock Lists: Build Your Growth Stock Watchlist With The IBD 50 Screen, Big Cap 20, More
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA) Citi's Biopharma Back to School
- Cytokinetics Gains on Positive Late-Stage Cardiomyopathy Study Results
- Editas Nominates EDIT-401 as Lead In Vivo Therapy for High Cholesterol
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock hits all-time high at 34.56 USD
- Recent Price Trend in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (KNSA) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Court Ruling & Tariff Uncertainty: Time to Bet on POST, TME & KNSA?
- ALNY/RHHBY's Zilebesiran to Enter Phase III After Third Phase II Win
- OTLK Stock Crashes 54% as FDA Issues Second CRL for Eye Disease Drug
- INO Stock Soars as FDA Backs Rolling BLA for Rare Lung Disease Drug
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Settles Firdapse Patent Litigation With Lupin
- PGEN Stock Surges 144% in August on FDA Nod for Rare Lung Disease Drug
Range quotidien
35.29 35.92
Range Annuel
17.82 37.33
- Clôture Précédente
- 35.92
- Ouverture
- 35.72
- Bid
- 35.42
- Ask
- 35.72
- Plus Bas
- 35.29
- Plus Haut
- 35.92
- Volume
- 598
- Changement quotidien
- -1.39%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.39%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 60.42%
- Changement Annuel
- 43.05%
20 septembre, samedi