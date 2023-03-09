Tsm series

TSM 0.1 bot

TSM 0.1 (Tracking Significant Motion) is a unique bot that open position by identify specific motion of the market.

TSM 0.1 bot has built on MQL4 platform and work in a very pure system, that means without any indicators or manipulating the system by releasing doubling trades or grid strategies and etc.

Also this is probably the first software you can find at the market that gives consistently excellent results in any currency you'll choose. Setting the parameters X, TP, SL is needed only when the volume of the currency/goods is significantly high (for example the volume of EUR/USD compared to EUR/MXN).





More details…

The behavior of the forex market changed due to the proliferation of automatic trading that mainly took place around 2015.

TSM bot detects movements that come as a suggestion from this robotic behavior, so starting in 2015 you can see more and more transactions that the bot opens.

This Expert is the first in a series that will follow. This series will represent my conception on trading in general.

What is my conception? My conception is that if a strategy work purely as it is without filters (like indicators) is a more real strategy and hits the target of feeling the pulse of the market. If the strategy stands the test of time, we will get real strategy that will not surprise us at the future.

TSM 0.1 bot opens trade one at the time with predefined SL and TP, so you can't have any surprises. Also it work at any timeframe and currency (It is recommended to adjust the parameters for better results).

Who is the bot suitable for?

The bot is suitable for anyone who wants to trade according to the rules of all brokers. Also for anyone who wants to trade currencies simultaneously in order to increase profits.

For anyone who has been disappointed by inconsistent or fraudulent trading.





I wish you a fruitful and profitable trades.

Meir Eisenstein