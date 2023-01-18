EA Mbappe is a mean reversion EA that catches reversals with high accuracy. The EA uses the Average Daily Range to pinpoint reversal levels.

This is an averaging EA, meaning it will add into the position incase the price continues moving against the initial position. However, EA Mbappe is safe despite averaging as it captures very extreme reversals.

This particular version works on EURUSD only preferably on M5 Timeframe.

it is loaded with some features for instance End Of Day Close which makes the EA even favorable for prop firm challenges and accounts.





IMPORTANT; Change the Lots and Use_Multiplier parameters in the EA appropriately.

For a start use;

Lots; 0.01

Use_Multiplier = true