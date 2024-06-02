Ichimoku Master ECC11

Discover the Power of the Ichimoku ECC 11 Strategy on Meta Trader 5!

Prop Firm Ready!

    Welcome to the world of Ichimoku ECC 11, an unparalleled Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the discerning trader. Built on the robust Meta Trader 5 platform, the Ichimoku ECC 11 harnesses the power of the revered Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator to deliver exceptional trading performance on the 15-minute chart.

    The Essence of Ichimoku ECC 11

    The Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy is meticulously crafted to capitalize on structure breaks, setting a fixed profit target of 10 pips with a controlled stop loss of up to 100 pips. This strategic approach ensures that trades are executed only under the best market conditions, leveraging the Ichimoku indicator’s superior predictive capabilities.

    Why Ichimoku Kinko Hyo?

    • Holistic View: Unlike many indicators, Ichimoku provides a comprehensive view of market trends, support and resistance levels, and momentum.
    • High Accuracy: By identifying the equilibrium point of the market, Ichimoku enables precise entry and exit points.
    • Versatile: Suitable for different market conditions, from trending to consolidating markets.
    • Historical Reliability: Proven over decades, Ichimoku's components like the Kumo Cloud, Tenkan-sen, and Kijun-sen offer traders a reliable tool for decision-making.

    Key Advantages of Ichimoku ECC 11

    • Forex Market Optimization: This strategy is perfectly tailored for the Forex markets, expertly trading all major and cross currency pairs with remarkable precision.
    • Structured Risk Management: With adjustable settings for Magic Number, the number of simultaneous trades, and risk percentage, traders can customize the EA to fit their risk appetite and trading style.
    • Robust Performance: Backtested rigorously, the strategy showcases a stable growth curve, controlled drawdowns, and quick recoveries, making it a dependable choice for long-term trading.
    • Ease of Use: Simply install, configure your preferred settings, and let the EA handle the rest. It's designed to be user-friendly, even for those new to automated trading.
    • No False Promises: While we can't guarantee profits, our backtests show optimized results based on historical data, providing you with a realistic perspective on potential performance.

    Tailored Settings for Optimal Performance

    1. Magic Number: Assign a unique identifier to manage multiple instances of the EA on the same account.
    2. Number of Simultaneous Trades: Control the number of trades executed at the same time to manage risk and exposure.
    3. Risk Percentage: Define the percentage of your account balance to risk on each trade, allowing you to balance potential returns with your risk tolerance.
    4. Use Daily Drawdown: Turn the daily drawdown limiter on or off.
    5. Maximum Daily Drawdown Percentage: Define how big your daily risk tolerance is and when you want to stop trading.
    6. Choose Pair: Trade all mentioned forex pairs below, or try out something completely different.
    7. Trade With Red Folder News: You decide if you want to trade through high impact news, or rather step out and wait for better price action.
    8. Pause Trading Before And After News: Set the minutes before and after high impact news to stop trading in that time.

    Supported FOREX Pairs:

    • Major:
      • AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD ,USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY
    • Minor:
      • AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD
      • CADCHF, CADJPY
      • CHFJPY
      • EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD
      • GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPNZD
      • NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY

    Experience Trading with a Japanese Traditional Touch

    The Ichimoku ECC 11 brings the essence of traditional Japanese trading wisdom to your fingertips. Rooted in the principles of harmony and equilibrium, this EA embodies the philosophy of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, offering a balanced approach to market analysis and trading.

    Join the ranks of successful traders who have embraced the Ichimoku ECC 11 strategy and experience the fusion of time-tested Japanese trading techniques with modern automated trading technology.

    Start Your Journey Today

    Embark on a trading journey that blends tradition with innovation. Unlock the full potential of the Forex markets with Ichimoku ECC 11 on Meta Trader 5.

      Step into the future of trading with the Ichimoku ECC 11 Expert Advisor, where ancient wisdom meets cutting-edge technology.


      Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. This EA uses historical data for optimization, and trading involves risk.


      Filtrer:
      KNTrading11
      24
      KNTrading11 2024.07.05 06:31 
       

      L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

      Dimitrios Dimas
      574
      Réponse du développeur Dimitrios Dimas 2024.07.05 06:44
      Thank you very much for your feedback, appreciate it!
      I always try to help and I am open for any improvements in my EA.
      Stay tuned for the next update!
      Chris Kevin Karl
      118
      Chris Kevin Karl 2024.06.07 12:19 
       

      L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

      Dimitrios Dimas
      574
      Réponse du développeur Dimitrios Dimas 2024.06.08 19:28
      Danke für das tolle Feedback! Wenn es Vorschläge zu Verbesserungen geben sollte, oder Fragen, dann helfe ich jederzeit gerne!
      Répondre à l'avis