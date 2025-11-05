Quantum Signum
**Quantum Signal** is a professional Expert Advisor engineered for fully automated trading on Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Crafted to meet MQL5 Market standards, it combines cutting-edge algorithms, flexible risk controls and an intuitive settings interface to deliver consistent profits and minimal drawdown. A minimum deposit of **10 000 USD** unlocks trading on most major and minor currency pairs as well as crypto symbols.
## Overview & Purpose
* Automates trade entries and exits using advanced statistical and trend-based models
* Ideal for intermediate and professional traders seeking transparency and precision
* Supports simultaneous trading on Forex and crypto instruments
* Configured directly via the MQL5 inputs dialog for rapid deployment
## Key Features & Benefits
* **Comprehensive Risk Management**
* **AutoRiskCalc** automatically adjusts position size based on your chosen risk percentage
* **RiskPercent** caps the account exposure per trade
* **BaseVolume** lets you fix a conservative lot size if preferred
* **Adaptive Trend & Volatility Analysis**
* **TrendLength**-bar linear regression identifies market direction and momentum
* **BandPeriod** and **BandDeviation** create dynamic volatility bands for breakout detection
* **VolatilitySmooth** filters out noise over a **VolatilityWindow** of bars
* **Flexible Exit Strategies**
* Static **ProfitTarget** and **LossCut** levels guard gains and limit losses
* Classic trailing stop activated at **TrailStartOffset** and following price by **TrailStopOffset**
* **Robust Execution Controls**
* **MaxChainOrders** prevents excessive averaging or grid exposure
* **RequoteLimit** and **OrderFillMode** ensure reliable order handling under broker constraints
* **Seamless Integration**
* Unique **OrderIDTag** isolates your trades for centralized monitoring
* **OrderNote** attaches custom comments to every order for audit trails
## Configurable Parameters
* **AutoRiskCalc** (bool)
Enables automatic calculation of lot size from **RiskPercent**.
* **RiskPercent** (double)
Maximum percentage of account balance to risk on each trade.
* **BaseVolume** (double)
Fixed lot size used when manual sizing is preferred.
* **MaxChainOrders** (uint)
Caps the number of simultaneous orders in any single series.
* **TrendLength** (int)
Number of bars for regression-based trend analysis.
* **BandPeriod** (int)
Look-back window (in bars) for calculating volatility bands.
* **BandDeviation** (double)
Multiplier of standard deviation to set band width.
* **VolatilityWindow** (int)
Bars used to compute dynamic volatility readings.
* **VolatilitySmooth** (double)
Weighting factor that smooths spikes in volatility.
* **ProfitTarget** (uint)
Fixed take-profit level in points.
* **LossCut** (uint)
Fixed stop-loss level in points.
* **TrailStartOffset** (uint)
Distance from entry price before the trailing stop activates.
* **TrailStopOffset** (uint)
Distance the trailing stop follows the price movement.
* **OrderIDTag** (uint)
Unique magic number to tag and filter the EA’s own orders.
* **OrderNote** (string)
Custom text comment added to each order.
* **RequoteLimit** (uint)
Maximum requotes allowed before an order is cancelled.
* **OrderFillMode** (ENUM\_ORDER\_TYPE\_FILLING) *(MQL5 only)*
Broker-required filling policy (e.g., Fill-or-Kill, Immediate-or-Cancel).
## How It Works
1. **Data Feed & Storage**
Continuously pulls price ticks on the selected timeframe and archives historical bars.
2. **Trend Computation**
Applies linear regression across **TrendLength** bars to determine direction and slope.
3. **Volatility Assessment**
Builds volatility bands around price using **BandPeriod** and **BandDeviation**, then smooths readings with **VolatilitySmooth** over **VolatilityWindow** bars.
4. **Signal Generation**
Triggers buy or sell signals when price breaks beyond band thresholds in alignment with regression direction.
5. **Position Sizing & Order Placement**
Calculates lot size via **AutoRiskCalc** or **BaseVolume**, then places orders with predefined **ProfitTarget** and **LossCut**.
6. **Trailing & Trade Management**
Engages trailing stop at **TrailStartOffset**, moves the stop by **TrailStopOffset**, and monitors orders by **OrderIDTag** for dynamic adjustment or closure.
