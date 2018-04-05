Nasdaq100 Strategy Tendencial H1

The NDX Nasdaq100 Strategy H1 Trend is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader 5, tested on the NAS100 (Nasdaq) using the H1 timeframe from January 2017 to July 2025. There is no need to configure parameters; all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. The bot has passed various robustness tests, including Monte Carlo testing and parameter permutation. This makes it a very safe option for both the long and medium term.

Recommended brokers: Darwinex, Darwinex Zero, Axi Select, FTMO, FundedNext, THe Trading Pit.

PARAMETERS

Magic Number: 11112

Main Chart: NAS100

Timeframe: H1

TRADING OPTIONS

Trading Timeframe: Allowed (Not recommended)

Maximum Trades/Day: Unlimited

DEFAULT RISK (modifiable):

Amount: $100

Minimum Lot Size: 0.1

Maximum Lot Size: 50.0

Decimal Places: 2

Entry Signals
Long Entry: A pending order is triggered at the daily high when the CCI indicator makes a significant pullback. The pending order will be canceled if it is not executed within 196 candles. If the order is executed, an ATR-based SL will be set. The Stop Loss will follow the price. Once activated, the trade will last a maximum of 9 hours.

Features
Each trade is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss).
AI-based strategy
The user sets the amount they want to risk per trade.
No martingale, no grid, no scalping.
No excessive CPU usage.
Easy-to-use settings.
All settings optimized, ready for real trading.
Long-term strategy - requires patience; the strategy makes few trades per month and captures only the best market opportunities.
