Eurusd Strategy Tendencial H1

The Eurusd Strategy Trend H1 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader 5, tested on the EURUSD pair using the H1 timeframe from January 2008 to July 2025. There is no need to configure parameters; all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. The bot has passed various robustness tests, including Monte Carlo tests and parameter permutation. This makes it a very safe option for both the long and medium term.





Recommended brokers: Darwinex, Darwinex Zero, Axi Select, FTMO, FundedNext, The Trading Pit.





PARAMETERS





MagicNumber: 11113





Main chart: EURUSD





Timeframe: H1





TRADING OPTIONS





Modification: Trading time range: Only trades at 11:00 UTC+2 (already configured, no modification required)





Max. Trades/Day: 1





DEFAULT RISK (modifiable):





Amount: $100





Minimum Lot Size: 0.1





Maximum Lot Size: 50.0





Decimal Places: 2





Entry Signals

Short Entry: A market order is triggered when the REFLEX indicator is falling and the TRUERANGE indicator is rising. If the order is executed, an ATR-based SL will be set. Once activated, the trade will last a maximum of 4 hours.





The bot will only enter one sell trade on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 11:00 UTC+2. No modifications are necessary, except for the amount to risk.





Features

Each trade is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss).

AI-based Strategy

The user sets the amount to risk per trade.

No martingale, no grid, no scalping.

No excessive CPU usage.

Easy-to-use settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.

Long-term strategy. - requires patience; the strategy makes few trades per month and captures only the best market opportunities.