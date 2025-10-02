OptimizedEMAScalping EA

The OptimizedEMAScalping MT4 EA is an automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform that employs a scalping strategy, utilizing a combination of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Moving Average (MA), and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core indicators.



This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to capitalize on small, short-term price movements, which is characteristic of a scalping strategy.

