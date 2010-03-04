Zahav AI Trade

Zahav AI Trade: Transform the Gold Market into Your Cash-Flow Business

The Zahav AI Trade is an intelligently designed automated trading system (Expert Advisor) built to generate returns from the volatility of the gold market (XAUUSD). It shifts the mindset from "occasional speculative trading" to "managing an investment portfolio like a business," with a core focus on creating a consistent stream of cash flow.

Are you tired of simple EAs that perform well in trends but collapse during market corrections? The Zahav AI Trade operates on a different philosophy. It is not just a trading robot; it is a complete, automated portfolio management system designed to operate like a business. Its goal is to transform theinherent volatility of the XAUUSD (Gold) market into a consistent, manageable stream of cash flow by balancing profit-taking with a robust, dynamic hedging and recovery strategy.

Core Trading Strategy

The EA's logic is designed as a multi-phase cycle. The ultimate objective is not to win every individual trade, but to successfully close every cycle with a netprofit.

  • Phase 1: The L-Pyramid (Profit Maximization) The EA initiates a trading cycle by opening a Buy ('L1') position, anticipating an uptrend. If the market moves favorably, the system intelligently adds subsequent 'L' positions (Pyramiding) to maximize gains from the established trend. The lot size of these positions can be scaled using a multiplier, allowing the EA to capitalize aggressively when the market is on your side.
  • Phase 2: Proactive Defense (S-Hedge) If the market moves against an 'L' position by a user-defined distance (e.g., $5), the EA doesn't just wait for a stop-loss. Instead, it opens a corresponding Short ('S-Hedge') position. This immediately mitigates further drawdown from the 'L' position, turning a potentially losing trade into a managed, hedged pair. This is our first line of defense.

  • Phase 3: The S-Grid (Cash Flow Generation) Once the market enters a deeper corrective phase and a sufficient distance from the initial entry is established, the EA activates the 'S-Grid'. It will open a series of additional Short positions at calculated intervals. The purpose of this grid is twofold:

    1. Generate Cash Flow: Each 'S-Grid' position has a small, individual take-profit. As the price fluctuates within the correction, these positions are frequently opened and closed, creating a steady stream of small profits.
    2. Lower the Net Entry Price: These profits contribute to the overall basket, effectively lowering the breakeven point required for the entire cycle to become profitable.

  • Phase 4: The Recovery Cycle (Net Profit Closure) The EA constantly monitors the floating profit/loss of all open positions combined (all 'L' positions + all 'S' positions). When the total net profit of the entire basket reaches the user-defined target (e.g., 0.5% of the balance), the EA closes every single position simultaneously. This action successfully concludes the cycle, banks the profit, and the EA waits for the next opportunity to start a new cycle.

Advanced Risk Management Methods

Risk management is the foundation of this EA.

  • Dynamic Hedging: Instead of a passive stop-loss, the system actively hedges positions to control drawdown in real-time.
  • Equity-Based Lot Sizing: The initial lot size and the total risk budget are calculated based on your account equity and a key parameter (CapitalPerTotal_L_Lot). This ensures the EA's risk scales automatically with your account's growth or decline.
  • Net Profit Goal: The primary exit strategy is based on the profitability of the entire position basket. This is superior to individual stop-loss/take-profit levels as it allows the system to intelligently manage winning and losing trades as a unified portfolio.
  • Account Drawdown Protection: A hard-stop parameter (Max_Account_Drawdown_Percent) acts as a final safety net, liquidating all positions if the account drawdown reaches a critical, user-defined level.

Key System Parameters (User Control)

You have full control over the EA's core functions, allowing you to tailor its behavior to your risk tolerance.
  • CapitalPerTotal_L_Lot: The most important risk parameter. It defines how much capital is allocated per 1.0 lot of total 'L' positions (e.g., $35,000 in equity for every 1.0 lot). Higher value = lower risk.
  • TakeProfit_Percent / TakeProfit_Net_USD: Sets the net profit target for closing a full cycle. You can define it as a percentage of the balance or a fixed USD amount.
  • L_to_S_Hedge_Dollars: Defines how far the price must drop from an 'L' position's entry before an 'S-Hedge' is opened.
  • SGrid_Levels: The maximum number of 'S-Grid' positions the EA is allowed to open in a recovery cycle.
  • L_Lot_Multiplier: The multiplier used for subsequent 'L' positions in a pyramid, allowing for more aggressive profit scaling.
  • L_Pyramid_SL_Mode: An advanced setting allowing users to choose the stop-loss logic for pyramid positions, including a mode that only sets a stop-loss if the combined profit of an L/S pair is positive.

Investing with the EA vs. Running a Private Business

Component Running a Private Business (e.g., a Coffee Shop) Investing with Zahav AI Trade
Capital Initial investment for rent, equipment, inventory The funds deposited in your trading account (Balance)
System/Product Coffee recipes, shop layout, management system The EA's algorithm and core strategies
Main Product Signature coffee blends (highest profit margin) L-Pyramid (Buy) Orders (main profit in an uptrend)
Side Products Pastries, snacks (supplementary income, risk diversification) S-Hedge/Grid (Sell) Orders (generate cash flow, manage risk)
Operations Brewing coffee, serving customers, managing inventory The EA analyzes and executes trades automatically, 24/5
Daily Cash Flow Daily revenue from selling coffee and pastries Small profits generated from closing S-Grid trades throughout the day
Closing the Books Summarizing sales and calculating net profit at month's end Closing all trades in the basket to realize a net portfolio profit
Owner/Investor You are the owner, overseeing operations and managing finances You are the portfolio manager, overseeing performance and managing capital

In conclusion: Using the Zahav AI Trade is not gambling; it is an investment in an "automated business system" with a clear operational plan. Your role as the investor is to allocate appropriate capital and oversee the big picture, allowing the system to work on transforming market volatility into a consistent cash flow, much like collecting daily sales from a well-run store.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: The EA's logic is tick-based, so it is not sensitive to the timeframe on the chart. H1 is recommended for clear visualization.
  • Account Type: A Hedging account is required. For best results, use a low-spread ECN or Raw Spread account.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher is recommended.
  • Deposit Requirements:
    • Minimum Deposit: $2,000 (or 200,000 USC on a cent account).
    • Recommended for Default Settings: $3,000 (or 300,000 USC on a cent account) is advised for optimal risk management.
    • Always backtest to find settings suitable for your specific capital.

Note: It is highly recommended to run this EA on a swap-free broker, as the strategy may involve holding positions for long periods.

In essence, Zahav AI Trade is not just a trading tool; it is a business model engineered to systematically generate long-term returns.


How to set Parameters - click here


View Backtest on YouTube

Setting - Yield farming (Balanced) 
Setting - Eager (Aggressive)
Setting - Predator (Super Aggressive)


View Myfxbook

