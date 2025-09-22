Trailing Manager Pro

Advanced Visual Trailing Manager

Take full control of your trade management with the Advanced Visual Trailing Manager, a powerful and intuitive tool designed to protect your profits and minimize your risk. This is not a signal-generating EA; it is a professional-grade utility that works alongside your existing trading strategy, whether manual or automated, to manage your open positions and pending orders with unparalleled precision.

Stop leaving profits on the table and let this expert handle the complex task of trailing your stop losses. With a clean, interactive on-chart panel, you can monitor and adjust settings for all your trades in one place, without ever having to look away from your chart.

Key Features

Comprehensive Management Panel: A clean and professional user interface that displays all relevant trades (open positions and pending orders). See ticket, symbol, type, profit, and trailing status at a glance.

Individual Trade Control: Don't settle for one-size-fits-all trailing. Enable, disable, or edit the trailing parameters for each trade individually directly from the panel.

Dual Trailing Modes: Points-Based Trailing: The classic method. Activate trailing after a certain number of profit points and trail the price by a fixed distance. R-Value Based Trailing: A professional risk management technique. Activate and trail your stop loss based on multiples of your initial risk (the distance from entry to the initial stop loss). This allows your trailing to adapt dynamically to the volatility and structure of each specific trade.

Deep Customization: Use the Edit Dialog to fine-tune the strategy for any single trade. You can override global settings and set custom activation and trailing values (in both points and R-multiples).

Flexible Monitoring: Monitor all trades on your account. Monitor only trades with a specific Magic Number , allowing it to work seamlessly with your other Expert Advisors.

Works with Pending Orders: The manager recognizes your pending orders. Once an order is filled, your pre-defined trailing settings (global or custom) will be automatically applied to the new position.

Clear Visual Aids: The expert draws horizontal lines on your chart to show the exact price level where trailing will activate and the current position of the trailing stop loss, giving you a clear visual representation of the process.

Efficient and Lightweight: The core logic runs on a timer, ensuring minimal impact on your terminal's performance.

How It Works

Attach to Chart: Load the EA onto any single chart. Configure Settings: Set your global preferences for trailing (Points or R-Value), magic number, etc. Automatic Detection: The EA automatically detects and lists all trades that match your criteria (all trades or a specific magic number). Manage: From the panel, you can instantly see the status of each trade. To enable/disable trailing for a trade, simply click the ON/OFF button for that row.

To set custom rules, click the "EDIT" button to open the detailed settings dialog for that specific trade. Profit Locking: Once a trade becomes profitable enough to cross the "Activation Level" (which you define in points or R), the EA will begin actively managing the stop loss, moving it to lock in profits as the price moves in your favor.

Main Input Parameters

Monitor All Trades : If true , the EA will manage all trades on your account. If false , it will only manage trades with the specified Magic Number .

Magic Number : The magic number to filter trades by if Monitor All Trades is false.

Start Trailing Automatically on New Trades : If true , all new trades will have trailing enabled by default. You can still turn it off manually from the panel.

Points-Based Settings: Profit Points to Activate Trailing : The minimum profit in points required before the trailing stop becomes active. Trailing Distance in Points : The distance in points the stop loss will maintain from the peak price.

R-Value Based Settings: Use R-Value Based Values : Set to true to use the R-based logic globally. An initial Stop Loss must be present on the trade for this to work. Activation at R-Value Target : The profit target, as a multiple of initial risk (R), to activate trailing (e.g., 1.0 means activate at 1R). Trailing Distance in R-Value : The trailing distance as a fraction of initial risk (e.g., 0.5 means trail by 0.5R).





