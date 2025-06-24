Altus Trader - The Precision Gold Trading Toolkit

Introducing Altus Trader, a new and highly sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered for the XAUUSD H1 chart. This system offers traders a powerful combination of strategic diversity and unprecedented user control.

Altus Trader is built on a foundation of 223 distinct strategies for the gold market. Its core methodology employs a significantly tighter approach to Stop Loss and Take Profit placement, focusing on surgical precision for every trade. The system is designed to identify high-probability setups and manage them with an efficiency that aims to secure gains and protect capital in the fast-moving gold market.

What makes Altus Trader a truly next-generation tool is its groundbreaking flexibility. We understand that advanced traders want more control and the ability to optimize for their specific trading conditions. For the first time, this system gives you the ability to turn the Stop Loss and Take Profit functions off independently for all internal strategies. This powerful feature allows you to experiment with the EA's core logic and fine-tune its behavior. It provides a unique opportunity for you to play around with the inputs and potentially discover strategy configurations that work best with your preferred broker's specific execution environment.

--- A Unique Opportunity for the Community ---

To celebrate the launch of Altus Trader, we are making it available at the absolute lowest price point allowed by the marketplace. Our goal is to allow the entire community a chance to utilize this unique gold trading system and its powerful features. This special introductory pricing is strictly limited to reward our early adopters. The price of the EA will double after every 10 purchases. We invite you to secure your copy now at the most affordable price and experience this groundbreaking system for yourself.

--- Broker Recommendations & Setup ---

This system’s precision-based nature demands a high-quality trading environment to function optimally. We strongly recommend using a broker that provides tight spreads, fast execution speeds, and low commissions to get the best possible results with the Altus Trader EA. These conditions are critical for the effectiveness of its tight SL/TP approach.

Included .set files can be found in the Comments section above this description. We encourage you to start with the CONSERVATIVE set. To get started, simply load the EA onto a XAUUSD H1 chart and load the provided set file from the Inputs tab.

--- Important Note for Traders ---

In line with marketplace guidelines, we recommend all users perform their own thorough backtests and forward-tests on a demo account. This is a crucial step to understand the EA's functionality and to ensure its performance characteristics align with your personal trading style and risk tolerance before live deployment. A low-latency VPS is highly recommended for stable, 24/7 operation.



