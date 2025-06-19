Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA
- Experts
- Hasbi Dislen
- Version: 3.2
- Mise à jour: 19 juin 2025
- Activations: 5
Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA
Crystal Clear Entries. Protected Profits. True Sniper Precision.
Unlock the power of institutional-grade entries with Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA.
This expert advisor is engineered for traders who demand the sharpest, cleanest, and most robust algorithmic entries — combined with dynamic risk management to safeguard and compound your profits.
Key Features:
-
🎯 Sniper-Precision Algorithm:
Only the highest-quality, filtered trades. Say goodbye to random signals; this EA eliminates noise and focuses on prime setups.
-
🛡️ Protected Profits:
Built-in trailing stop and guaranteed profit-locking keep your gains safe from sudden reversals.
-
-
⚡ Two Risk Modes:
Sniper (ultra-selective, few but high-accuracy trades)
Turbo Sniper (higher frequency for more aggressive opportunities)
-
📊 Optimized Timeframe:
Delivers the best and most consistent results especially on XAUUSD (Gold) M5 timeframe.
Also compatible with other major pairs.
-
📊 Crystal Clear Market Logic:
Combines advanced multi-timeframe trend analysis, volume, and price action filters for unmatched accuracy.
-
🏆 Verified Results:
Tested across multiple pairs and conditions. Consistent performance, real transparency.
-
⚡ Dynamic Risk Control:
Adapts to market volatility and your risk appetite with adjustable modes:
Sniper (ultra-selective) & Turbo Sniper (aggressive frequency).
How It Works:
-
Waits patiently for only the strongest confluence setups (multi-TF trend, volume, pattern, and momentum).
-
Uses a proprietary scoring system to ensure only “A+” trades are executed.
-
Automatically manages position size and stop-loss according to your balance and risk preferences.
-
Actively trails profit, securing your equity as soon as your trade goes into the money.
Who Is This For?
-
Professional and serious traders who want institutional-style entries, not noise.
-
Those looking for a hands-free, robust algorithmic system that actually protects their gains.
-
Anyone who values clarity, discipline, and consistent profits.
Why Choose Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA?
Because you don’t need 100 trades a week.
You need the right entries, at the right time, with true risk control.
Let your trading speak with sniper accuracy.
Unlock your trading potential.
Join the ranks of precision-driven traders.
Install Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA and elevate your trading today!