Hidden TP and SL with variation close

Benefits:

Avoid detection by brokers using visible SL/TP levels.

Ensure order execution remains smooth and discreet.

Enhance profitability through precision-based execution.

Flexible design ensures the indicator adapts to your trading style and market conditions.

This indicator empowers traders with both discretion and functionality, ensuring strategies remain protected while maximizing execution accuracy. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or someone managing order blocks, the "Hidden TP/SL with Variation Close" indicator is a must-have tool for serious trading.





Key Features:

Hidden Stop-Loss and Take-Profit: The SL and TP levels are hidden from the broker, meaning they are only visible to the trader on the chart.

Orders are closed automatically when the hidden levels are hit, without revealing intentions to the broker. Variation Close Functionality: Introduces a unique way of closing multiple orders within an order block Instead of closing all trades at the exact same price (which might raise suspicion with brokers), the indicator varies the closing prices slightly for each trade.

For Buy orders , positions are closed slightly below the calculated TP.

, positions are closed slightly below the calculated TP. For Sell orders, positions are closed slightly above the calculated TP. Compatibility with Moving Averages (20 EMA): Traders can set the TP to align with the 20 EMA, a widely used dynamic support/resistance indicator.

This is ideal for strategies based on trend-following or mean-reversion approaches.

Adjusts for broker spread by offsetting the TP level to ensure orders close even under variable conditions. Customizable Close Variation: Allows manual adjustment of the close variation range directly from the interface.

This ensures flexibility in adapting to different market conditions and trading strategies. User-Friendly Interface: A clean, on-screen interface includes buttons for turning the indicator on or off.

Traders can customize the positioning of these elements and modify key parameters, such as close variation, on the fly. Advanced Scalping and Order Block Strategies: Ideal for managing clusters of orders (order blocks).

Ensures that profits are maximized while still adhering to stealth execution principles.

Use Cases:

Scalping Strategies : The hidden SL/TP feature ensures trades close quickly at precise levels without interference or slippage from brokers.

Swing Trading: Use the 20 EMA(or other) integration for take-profit targets in trend-following setups.

Order Blocks: Manage and stagger the closing of multiple trades within a block to remain undetected by brokers.

Stealth Trading: Perfect for traders who want to keep their strategy confidential while executing advanced setups.

Customization Options:

Manual Input for Close Variation: Traders can adjust the variation directly via the interface.

EMA TP Offset: Allows precise adjustments for spread and broker variability.

Movable Interface: The on-screen buttons can be relocated and styled for optimal chart integration.








