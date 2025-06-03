Ultimate Mean Reversion

This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%.

Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works.

Place expert on M15 on chart.

Change UseDCA to true


We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload


XAUUSD or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20 Risk_Sell_Level=80 GridSizePips=180 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=4000 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, Max DD 2588USD,profit factor 2.48 sharpe ratio 1.31

XAGUSD Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=80 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=2,MaxDD 336USD profit factor 2.89 sharpe ratio 2.24

GBPUSD Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=75 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=3 HowManySell=4MaxDD 1153USD profit factor 2.07 sharpe ratio 1.57 

EURUSD Risk_Buy_Level=25 Risk_Sell_Level=80 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=2 HowManySell=3, MaxDD 993USD profit factor 2.62 sharpe ratio 1.4

USDCAD Risk_Buy_Level=25 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 486USD profit factor 2.04 sharpe ratio 1.39

EURCAD Risk_Buy_Level=20 Risk_Sell_Level=80 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 499USD profit factor 3.08 sharpe ratio 2.62

EURAUD Risk_Buy_Level=25 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=3 HowManySell=3, MaxDD 492USD profit factor 3.26 sharpe ratio 2.02

EURJPY Risk_Buy_Level=20 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 1730USD profit factor 2.14 sharpe ratio 1.03

AUDUSD Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=75 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 612USD profit factor 2.93 sharpe ratio 2.01


AUDCAD M5 Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=75 GridSizePips=8 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=200 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 1974USD profitfactor 4.3 sharperatio 1.19, net profit 11k (micro recommended)

AUDCAD M5 Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=70 GridSizePips=8 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=200 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 3770USD profitfactor 3.25 sharperatio 1.13, net profit 15k

AUDCAD M5 Risk_Buy_Level=30 Risk_Sell_Level=70 GridSizePips=8 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=200 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 6KUSD profitfactor 3.31 sharperatio 0.36, net profit 29k


USDCHF Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=70 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=3, MaxDD 1074USD profitfactor 2.3 sharperatio 1.1

USDJPY Risk_Buy_Level=20 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 451USD  profitfactor 2.78 sharperatio 2.43

NZDUSD Risk_Buy_Level=25 Risk_Sell_Level=75 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 981USD, profitfactor 2.37  sharperatio 1.2

EURNZD Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 329USD , profitfactor 3.55 sharperatio 4.01

GBPNZD Risk_Buy_Level=10 Risk_Sell_Level=80 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 493USD , profitfactor 2.62 sharperatio 2.15

EURGBP Risk_Buy_Level=20 Risk_Sell_Level=75 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 648USD , profitfactor 2.48 sharperatio 1.19

GBPJPY Risk_Buy_Level=20 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=400 HowManyBuy=4 HowManySell=4, MaxDD 739USD , profitfactor 2.98 sharperatio 3.34



Input menu explanation:

  • LotMultiplication : 1 , for startlot 0.01, for 0.02 use 2, for StartLot 1.0 use 100
  • TP_USD: 0.8USD (default), you can change this to 1USD(example)
  • GridSizePips : default 18 pips . Minimum distance each Grid Order. Use 18 for forex and use 180 for gold and silver
  • SL_Pips_ForHardTime : stoploss of the first two position, will be modified after last position opened. 320pips for forex pair, 3200 pips for gold and silver
  • SkipSignalSellAfter7thLayer : Skip how many sell signal after 7th layer 
  • SkipSignalBuyAfter7thLayer: Skip how many buy signal after 7th layer 
  • UseDCA: please change this to true
  • FilterNFP: default true
  • AI_Candle_Period: 15 (default)
  • Risk_Buy_Level: 15 ( default), use 20 for aggresive position
  • Risk_Sell_Level: 85 (default) , use 80 for aggresive position
  • UseStrategy2, true(default), trendfollowing strategy
  • HowmanyBuy, how many first position buy opened after first strategy closed
  • HowmanySell, how many first position sell opened after first strategy closed
  • BuyMaxLevel, 70(default)
  • SellMaxLevel, 30(default)
  • TP_FastReaction,  false(default)closing strategy not always on closing candle
  • HowManyPostionActivated, 4 (default) , how many grid position TP_FastReaction will be activated.








Log

v1.0 (strategy2=false)

XAUUSD or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=180 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=3200, Max DD 117USD

XAUUSD or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=180 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=3200, Max DD 1547USD

XAGUSD Risk_Buy_Level=20 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=320, MaxDD 374USD

GBPUSD Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=320, MaxDD 247USD

EURUSD Risk_Buy_Level=20 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=320, MaxDD 186USD

USDCAD Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=320, MaxDD 183USD

USDCHF Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=320, MaxDD 330USD

EURAUD Risk_Buy_Level=15 Risk_Sell_Level=85 GridSizePips=18 SL_Pips_ForHardTime=320, MaxDD 15USD



