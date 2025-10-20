Hello,

I’m reaching out to finalize and optimize my Expert Advisor AlphaWave EA v3.0, which is based on Quantum Filter, Band Stop (ATR), ADX, and EMA H1.

The EA already works, but I’m looking to obtain a fully stable, profitable, and optimized version for long-term use.





Main objectives:





Fix and stabilize entry/exit logic and the trailing stop system.

Optimize all indicator parameters for BTC/USD and SOL/USD.

Integrate the improvements listed in the attached PDF specification (signal validation, dynamic risk, multi-timeframe confirmation, etc.).

Perform a 5-year backtest with consistent results, drawdown < 10%, and profit factor ≥ 1.8.

Provide a clean, well-commented code compatible with MT5 (build 4150+).









These targets are completely realistic, as they are based on a manual backtest I’ve already performed, which showed stable profitability using the same strategy rules.





The goal is to achieve a professional-grade, prop-firm-ready version of the EA — reliable, scalable, and performance-oriented.





Thank you for your work,

Logan