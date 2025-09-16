FreelanceSections

An Institutional Expert Advisor based on AI and Smart Money Concepts (MQL5) required.

C++ Experts Forex Strategy optimization C++ Strategy modules JavaScript Collection of data on the internet Data mining

We are looking for a highly skilled *MQL5 developer or team* with strong expertise in *algorithmic trading* and *institutional-grade systems* to build an *AI-driven Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor (EA)* for *MetaTrader 5 (MT5)*.


🎯 Goal:  
To create an *institutional-level AI trading system*, capable of trading across all asset classes (Forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities), adapting dynamically to market conditions and PropFirm rules.

🧠 Key Features:
- *Integrated Artificial Intelligence*:
  - Automatic selection of the most profitable strategy based on context.
  - Continuous learning from backtests and live trading data.
  - Intelligent risk and capital management.
- *Advanced Multi-Strategy Framework*:
  - Scalping, Intraday, Swing.
  - ICT/SMC concepts: Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Sweeps, CHoCH, BOS.
  - HFT (High Frequency Trading) for news, volatility spikes, and micro-movements.
- *Adaptive Modes*:
  - Private Accounts: aggressive trading, optional martingale on small accounts, full margin usage allowed.
  - PropFirm Accounts: strict compliance with rules (daily/overall drawdown, mandatory SL & TP, no martingale).
- *Robustness & Security*:
  - Slippage control, spread and volatility filters.
  - Auto-stop trading if maximum drawdown is reached.
  - Automatic reconnection and recovery after network issues.

⚙ Configurable Parameters:
- Mode (Private / PropFirm).
- Martingale settings (activation, scaling, deactivation).
- Risk per trade and max lot size.
- Daily and total drawdown limits.
- Strategy selection (enable/disable specific methods).
- Dynamic SL & TP levels.

📌 Required Skills:
- Strong experience in *MQL5 development* (complex EA projects).
- Proven track record in *institutional-grade trading systems*.
- Deep knowledge of *Smart Money Concepts / ICT*.
- Experience with *PropFirm trading rules & constraints*.
- Expertise in *AI for trading* (Machine Learning, Reinforcement Learning).
- Understanding of *HFT and market microstructure*.
- Professional and structured development approach.

💡 Performance Targets:
- Minimum success rate: *70%+*.
- Aggressive growth potential on small accounts.
- Stability, compliance, and consistency for PropFirm accounts.

Budget
Délais

Budget
5000 - 15000 USD
Délais
de 30 à 300 jour(s)

Client

Commandes passées1
Nombre d'arbitrages0