



We are looking for a highly skilled *MQL5 developer or team* with strong expertise in *algorithmic trading* and *institutional-grade systems* to build an *AI-driven Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor (EA)* for *MetaTrader 5 (MT5)*.





🎯 Goal:

To create an *institutional-level AI trading system*, capable of trading across all asset classes (Forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities), adapting dynamically to market conditions and PropFirm rules.





---





🧠 Key Features:

- *Integrated Artificial Intelligence*:

- Automatic selection of the most profitable strategy based on context.

- Continuous learning from backtests and live trading data.

- Intelligent risk and capital management.

- *Advanced Multi-Strategy Framework*:

- Scalping, Intraday, Swing.

- ICT/SMC concepts: Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Sweeps, CHoCH, BOS.

- HFT (High Frequency Trading) for news, volatility spikes, and micro-movements.

- *Adaptive Modes*:

- Private Accounts: aggressive trading, optional martingale on small accounts, full margin usage allowed.

- PropFirm Accounts: strict compliance with rules (daily/overall drawdown, mandatory SL & TP, no martingale).

- *Robustness & Security*:

- Slippage control, spread and volatility filters.

- Auto-stop trading if maximum drawdown is reached.

- Automatic reconnection and recovery after network issues.





---





⚙ Configurable Parameters:

- Mode (Private / PropFirm).

- Martingale settings (activation, scaling, deactivation).

- Risk per trade and max lot size.

- Daily and total drawdown limits.

- Strategy selection (enable/disable specific methods).

- Dynamic SL & TP levels.





---





📌 Required Skills:

- Strong experience in *MQL5 development* (complex EA projects).

- Proven track record in *institutional-grade trading systems*.

- Deep knowledge of *Smart Money Concepts / ICT*.

- Experience with *PropFirm trading rules & constraints*.

- Expertise in *AI for trading* (Machine Learning, Reinforcement Learning).

- Understanding of *HFT and market microstructure*.

- Professional and structured development approach.





---





💡 Performance Targets:

- Minimum success rate: *70%+*.

- Aggressive growth potential on small accounts.

- Stability, compliance, and consistency for PropFirm accounts.





---



