Instruments: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, XAUUSD (gold).

Timeframe: 5 minutes (M5).

1. Entrances

The EA detects entry points based on key price levels (recent high and low prices) identified by price action (e.g. breakout or bounce off supports/resistances, specific candlestick patterns or continuation/reversal patterns).

The EA opens long (buy) positions near the identified low prices and short (sell) positions near the high prices.

The algorithm should include confirmation logic to avoid false signals (e.g., validation by volume, momentum, or a basic indicator serving as a filter).

2. Position management and hedging

The EA uses a smart hedging method based on an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that:

Analyzes the likely market direction in real time.