Spécifications
Instruments: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, USDCHF, EURGBP, AUDUSD, XAUUSD (gold).
Timeframe: 5 minutes (M5).
1. Entrances
The EA detects entry points based on key price levels (recent high and low prices) identified by price action (e.g. breakout or bounce off supports/resistances, specific candlestick patterns or continuation/reversal patterns).
The EA opens long (buy) positions near the identified low prices and short (sell) positions near the high prices.
The algorithm should include confirmation logic to avoid false signals (e.g., validation by volume, momentum, or a basic indicator serving as a filter).
2. Position management and hedging
The EA uses a smart hedging method based on an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that:
Analyzes the likely market direction in real time.
Hedging should be optimized to limit losses to a maximum drawdown of 10%.
3. Exit management
Positions are closed automatically as soon as a significant profit is reached, according to a predefined profit threshold.
The robot can partially close positions to lock in profits while letting some of the gains run.
Once a position is closed, the system re-evaluates the market to resume a new position according to the same criteria.
4. Batch management
Recommended initial lot: 0.01 lot per $100 deposit.
5. Additional Conditions
The EA must run on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) but ideally be developed in MQL5 for more flexibility (or planned porting).
Should be compatible with all Forex brokers without spread or slippage restrictions.
Must include a built-in parametric optimization function to test different configurations on historical data.
Technical points to be clarified to the MQL5 developer
Implementation of an AI or machine learning analysis module for coverage management (example: simple supervised learning algorithm or rules based on combined indicators).
Price action detection system based on precise rules (candlestick patterns, pivot levels, breakouts).
Simple user interface to adjust key parameters (entry/exit thresholds, lot size, max drawdown).
Detailed transaction logging for post-trade analysis.
