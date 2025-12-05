SeñalesSecciones
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp RFX TM M1

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
Fiabilidad
4 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1199 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 65%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
38
Transacciones Rentables:
24 (63.15%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
14 (36.84%)
Mejor transacción:
4 130.41 USD
Peor transacción:
-2 287.41 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
33 643.80 USD (40 231 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-27 185.87 USD (28 743 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
7 (8 434.64 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
8 434.64 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Actividad comercial:
50.58%
Carga máxima del depósito:
12.15%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
13
Tiempo medio de espera:
6 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
0.68
Transacciones Largas:
22 (57.89%)
Transacciones Cortas:
16 (42.11%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.24
Beneficio Esperado:
169.95 USD
Beneficio medio:
1 401.83 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1 941.85 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-8 382.41 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-8 382.41 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
64.58%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2 139.07 USD
Máxima:
9 467.41 USD (54.64%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
54.62% (9 464.41 USD)
De fondos:
18.58% (1 880.62 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 6.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 11K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +4 130.41 USD
Peor transacción: -2 287 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +8 434.64 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -8 382.41 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Tickmill-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
otros 19...
📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Tickmill (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


2025.12.26 02:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 02:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 23:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 22:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 18:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 14 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 17:03
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 17:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 17:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
