PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp RFX TM M1

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 1199 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 75%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
43
Gewinntrades:
28 (65.11%)
Verlusttrades:
15 (34.88%)
Bester Trade:
4 130.41 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-2 287.41 USD
Bruttoprofit:
36 720.80 USD (43 317 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-29 201.87 USD (30 737 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (8 434.64 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
8 434.64 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading-Aktivität:
48.86%
Max deposit load:
12.15%
Letzter Trade:
24 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
18
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.79
Long-Positionen:
22 (51.16%)
Short-Positionen:
21 (48.84%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.26
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
174.86 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1 311.46 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1 946.79 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-8 382.41 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-8 382.41 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
75.22%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2 139.07 USD
Maximaler:
9 467.41 USD (54.64%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
54.62% (9 464.41 USD)
Kapital:
18.58% (1 880.62 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 43
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +4 130.41 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 287 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +8 434.64 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8 382.41 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
noch 19 ...
📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Tickmill (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 02:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 02:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 23:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 22:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 18:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 14 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 17:03
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 17:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 17:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
