PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp RFX TM M1

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1199 USD per month
growth since 2025 165%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
34 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
17 (33.33%)
Best trade:
4 130.41 USD
Worst trade:
-2 287.41 USD
Gross Profit:
49 826.80 USD (56 439 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 284.87 USD (34 792 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (8 434.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 106.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
48.86%
Max deposit load:
12.15%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.75
Long Trades:
22 (43.14%)
Short Trades:
29 (56.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
324.35 USD
Average Profit:
1 465.49 USD
Average Loss:
-1 957.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8 382.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 382.41 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
165.42%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 139.07 USD
Maximal:
9 467.41 USD (54.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.62% (9 464.41 USD)
By Equity:
18.58% (1 880.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 17K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 130.41 USD
Worst trade: -2 287 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 434.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 382.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.70 × 6368
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
19 more...
📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the Tickmill (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


No reviews
2025.12.26 02:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 02:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 23:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 22:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.18 18:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 14 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 16:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 17:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 17:03
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 17:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 17:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
