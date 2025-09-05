- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|351
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDUSD
|171
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDUSD
|19K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.37 × 30
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.51 × 53
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.75 × 75
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.91 × 55
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.14 × 42
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.21 × 19
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.36 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.42 × 120
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.88 × 113
|
Bybit-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.00 × 1
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.12 × 462
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.14 × 63
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.17 × 173
|
Axiory-Live
|2.19 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.20 × 10
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|2.31 × 68
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|2.50 × 2
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.57 × 14
⚙️ Semi-Automated Grid Strategy
This strategy operates in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.
🚫 No martingale
⚡ No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading.
📊How It Works
-
Up to 10 open positions at the same time.
-
If the total drawdown exceeds 20%, the most losing positions are automatically closed to limit risk.
-
If the number of positions exceeds 10, the most profitable trades are closed to free up margin and keep the system stable.
🎯 Performance Objective
The goal is to achieve around +1% profit per day.
💡 It may seem small, but thanks to the power of compound interest, a starting balance of €1,000 could reach about €12,000 after one year if this pace is maintained.
🧩 Recommended Conditions
-
💰 Minimum account balance: 350 USD
-
⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x
-
📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.
⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.
NEWS 2025/10/09
📊 First Month Online – Performance Review Goal achieved and exceeded. The profit rate stands at 27% over 18 trading days, which is 9% higher than expected. This performance provides a comfortable margin to absorb potential future losses.
NEWS 2025/10/20
📊 Unexpected move after 10/10 announcements. Drawdown capped at 20%: 2 worst positions closed. Loss fully recovered! +9% vs 1% daily target. Enhanced safety margin.
NEWS 2025/11/04
📊 2nd month review: goal exceeded. Win rate at 52% over 43 trading days (+9% vs target), providing a safety margin for potential future losses.
📊 Increase in account capital to switch to 0.02 lot trading. The minimum account size always remains 300E; it is really necessary to respect this amount, especially if your account has a leverage of 30. 📊 Augmentation du capital du compte pour passer a 0.02 lot trader. La taille minimum du compte reste toujours 300E, il faut vraiment respecter ce montant surtout si votre compte a un levier de 30.
📊 3rd month summary: objective exceeded. Profit rate at 88% over 58 trading days, which is +30% vs planned. That's good, it provides a safety margin for any potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du 3ᵉ mois : objectif dépassé. Taux de gain à 88 % sur 58 jours de trading soit +30% vs prévu. C'est bien, ca offre une marge de sécurité pour d’éventuelles pertes futures.
📊 2nd month review: goal exceeded. Win rate at 52% over 43 trading days (+9% vs target), providing a safety margin for potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du 2ᵉ mois : objectif dépassé. Taux de gain à 52 % sur 43 jours (+9 % vs prévu), offrant une marge de sécurité pour d’éventuelles pertes futures.
📊 Unexpected move after 10/10 announcements. Drawdown capped at 20%: 2 worst positions closed. Loss fully recovered! +9% vs 1% daily target. Enhanced safety margin. 📊 Mouvement imprévu suite annonces 10/10. Drawdown limité à 20 % : 2 positions fermées. Perte entièrement rattrapée ! +9 % vs objectif 1 % quotidien. Marge de sécurité renforcée.
📊 First Month Online – Performance Review Goal achieved and exceeded. The profit rate stands at 27% over 18 trading days, which is 9% higher than expected. This performance provides a comfortable margin to absorb potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du premier mois en ligne Objectif atteint et même dépassé. Le taux de gain s’élève à 27 % sur 18 jours de trading, soit 9 % de mieux que prévu. Cette performance offre une marge de sécurité confortable pour compenser d’éventuelles pertes futures.