Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Pro

Didier Dubicki
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
16 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 82%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
351
Transacciones Rentables:
261 (74.35%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
90 (25.64%)
Mejor transacción:
5.48 USD
Peor transacción:
-29.33 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
427.99 USD (36 977 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-257.07 USD (18 299 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
18 (39.82 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
39.82 USD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Actividad comercial:
96.97%
Carga máxima del depósito:
136.44%
Último trade:
12 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
1.59
Transacciones Largas:
188 (53.56%)
Transacciones Cortas:
163 (46.44%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.66
Beneficio Esperado:
0.49 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.64 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.86 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-10.26 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-57.28 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
-1.14%
Pronóstico anual:
-13.89%
Trading algorítmico:
86%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
107.34 USD (35.55%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
16.22% (107.34 USD)
De fondos:
39.23% (273.91 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDUSD 351
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDUSD 171
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDUSD 19K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +5.48 USD
Peor transacción: -29 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 18
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +39.82 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -10.26 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.42 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
otros 78...
⚙️ Semi-Automated Grid Strategy

This strategy operates in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading.

📊How It Works

  • Up to 10 open positions at the same time.

  • If the total drawdown exceeds 20%, the most losing positions are automatically closed to limit risk.

  • If the number of positions exceeds 10, the most profitable trades are closed to free up margin and keep the system stable.

🎯 Performance Objective

The goal is to achieve around +1% profit per day.
💡 It may seem small, but thanks to the power of compound interest, a starting balance of €1,000 could reach about €12,000 after one year if this pace is maintained.

🧩 Recommended Conditions

  • 💰 Minimum account balance: 350 USD

  • ⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x

  • 📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


NEWS 2025/10/09
📊 First Month Online – Performance Review Goal achieved and exceeded. The profit rate stands at 27% over 18 trading days, which is 9% higher than expected. This performance provides a comfortable margin to absorb potential future losses.


NEWS 2025/10/20
📊 Unexpected move after 10/10 announcements. Drawdown capped at 20%: 2 worst positions closed. Loss fully recovered! +9% vs 1% daily target. Enhanced safety margin.

NEWS 2025/11/04
📊 2nd month review: goal exceeded. Win rate at 52% over 43 trading days (+9% vs target), providing a safety margin for potential future losses. 


📊 Increase in account capital to switch to 0.02 lot trading. The minimum account size always remains 300E; it is really necessary to respect this amount, especially if your account has a leverage of 30. 📊 Augmentation du capital du compte pour passer a 0.02 lot trader. La taille minimum du compte reste toujours 300E, il faut vraiment respecter ce montant surtout si votre compte a un levier de 30.

📊 3rd month summary: objective exceeded. Profit rate at 88% over 58 trading days, which is +30% vs planned. That's good, it provides a safety margin for any potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du 3ᵉ mois : objectif dépassé. Taux de gain à 88 % sur 58 jours de trading soit +30% vs prévu. C'est bien, ca offre une marge de sécurité pour d’éventuelles pertes futures.

📊 2nd month review: goal exceeded. Win rate at 52% over 43 trading days (+9% vs target), providing a safety margin for potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du 2ᵉ mois : objectif dépassé. Taux de gain à 52 % sur 43 jours (+9 % vs prévu), offrant une marge de sécurité pour d’éventuelles pertes futures.

📊 Unexpected move after 10/10 announcements. Drawdown capped at 20%: 2 worst positions closed. Loss fully recovered! +9% vs 1% daily target. Enhanced safety margin. 📊 Mouvement imprévu suite annonces 10/10. Drawdown limité à 20 % : 2 positions fermées. Perte entièrement rattrapée ! +9 % vs objectif 1 % quotidien. Marge de sécurité renforcée.

📊 First Month Online – Performance Review Goal achieved and exceeded. The profit rate stands at 27% over 18 trading days, which is 9% higher than expected. This performance provides a comfortable margin to absorb potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du premier mois en ligne Objectif atteint et même dépassé. Le taux de gain s’élève à 27 % sur 18 jours de trading, soit 9 % de mieux que prévu. Cette performance offre une marge de sécurité confortable pour compenser d’éventuelles pertes futures.

