信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / SmartDubi Grid Hedge Pro
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Pro

Didier Dubicki
0条评论
可靠性
16
0 / 0 USD
增长自 2025 81%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
349
盈利交易:
260 (74.49%)
亏损交易:
89 (25.50%)
最好交易:
5.48 USD
最差交易:
-29.33 USD
毛利:
423.39 USD (36 863 pips)
毛利亏损:
-256.08 USD (18 290 pips)
最大连续赢利:
18 (39.82 USD)
最大连续盈利:
39.82 USD (18)
夏普比率:
0.18
交易活动:
96.97%
最大入金加载:
134.50%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
1.56
长期交易:
186 (53.30%)
短期交易:
163 (46.70%)
利润因子:
1.65
预期回报:
0.48 USD
平均利润:
1.63 USD
平均损失:
-2.88 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-10.26 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-57.28 USD (2)
每月增长:
1.03%
年度预测:
12.52%
算法交易:
86%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
107.34 USD (35.55%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
16.22% (107.34 USD)
净值:
37.89% (263.18 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDUSD 349
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDUSD 167
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDUSD 19K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +5.48 USD
最差交易: -29 USD
最大连续赢利: 18
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +39.82 USD
最大连续亏损: -10.26 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.42 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
78 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

⚙️ Semi-Automated Grid Strategy

This strategy operates in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading.

📊How It Works

  • Up to 10 open positions at the same time.

  • If the total drawdown exceeds 20%, the most losing positions are automatically closed to limit risk.

  • If the number of positions exceeds 10, the most profitable trades are closed to free up margin and keep the system stable.

🎯 Performance Objective

The goal is to achieve around +1% profit per day.
💡 It may seem small, but thanks to the power of compound interest, a starting balance of €1,000 could reach about €12,000 after one year if this pace is maintained.

🧩 Recommended Conditions

  • 💰 Minimum account balance: 350 USD

  • ⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x

  • 📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


NEWS 2025/10/09
📊 First Month Online – Performance Review Goal achieved and exceeded. The profit rate stands at 27% over 18 trading days, which is 9% higher than expected. This performance provides a comfortable margin to absorb potential future losses.


NEWS 2025/10/20
📊 Unexpected move after 10/10 announcements. Drawdown capped at 20%: 2 worst positions closed. Loss fully recovered! +9% vs 1% daily target. Enhanced safety margin.

NEWS 2025/11/04
📊 2nd month review: goal exceeded. Win rate at 52% over 43 trading days (+9% vs target), providing a safety margin for potential future losses. 


没有评论
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 08:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 09:04 2025.11.27 09:04:41  

📊 Increase in account capital to switch to 0.02 lot trading. The minimum account size always remains 300E; it is really necessary to respect this amount, especially if your account has a leverage of 30. 📊 Augmentation du capital du compte pour passer a 0.02 lot trader. La taille minimum du compte reste toujours 300E, il faut vraiment respecter ce montant surtout si votre compte a un levier de 30.

2025.11.27 09:00 2025.11.27 09:00:58  

📊 3rd month summary: objective exceeded. Profit rate at 88% over 58 trading days, which is +30% vs planned. That's good, it provides a safety margin for any potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du 3ᵉ mois : objectif dépassé. Taux de gain à 88 % sur 58 jours de trading soit +30% vs prévu. C'est bien, ca offre une marge de sécurité pour d’éventuelles pertes futures.

2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 00:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.24 23:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 16:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 16:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 18:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 06:27 2025.11.04 06:27:04  

📊 2nd month review: goal exceeded. Win rate at 52% over 43 trading days (+9% vs target), providing a safety margin for potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du 2ᵉ mois : objectif dépassé. Taux de gain à 52 % sur 43 jours (+9 % vs prévu), offrant une marge de sécurité pour d’éventuelles pertes futures.

2025.11.02 06:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 12:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 02:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 06:28 2025.10.20 06:28:52  

📊 Unexpected move after 10/10 announcements. Drawdown capped at 20%: 2 worst positions closed. Loss fully recovered! +9% vs 1% daily target. Enhanced safety margin. 📊 Mouvement imprévu suite annonces 10/10. Drawdown limité à 20 % : 2 positions fermées. Perte entièrement rattrapée ! +9 % vs objectif 1 % quotidien. Marge de sécurité renforcée.

2025.10.15 06:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 20:55 2025.10.09 20:55:28  

📊 First Month Online – Performance Review Goal achieved and exceeded. The profit rate stands at 27% over 18 trading days, which is 9% higher than expected. This performance provides a comfortable margin to absorb potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du premier mois en ligne Objectif atteint et même dépassé. Le taux de gain s’élève à 27 % sur 18 jours de trading, soit 9 % de mieux que prévu. Cette performance offre une marge de sécurité confortable pour compenser d’éventuelles pertes futures.

查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册