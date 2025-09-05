SignaleKategorien
Didier Dubicki

SmartDubi Grid Hedge Pro

Didier Dubicki
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
17 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 83%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
353
Gewinntrades:
263 (74.50%)
Verlusttrades:
90 (25.50%)
Bester Trade:
5.48 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-29.33 USD
Bruttoprofit:
431.85 USD (37 177 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-257.07 USD (18 299 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
18 (39.82 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
39.82 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading-Aktivität:
96.97%
Max deposit load:
141.10%
Letzter Trade:
5 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
1.63
Long-Positionen:
190 (53.82%)
Short-Positionen:
163 (46.18%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.68
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.50 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.64 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.86 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-10.26 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-57.28 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-2.49%
Jahresprognose:
-30.19%
Algo-Trading:
86%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
107.34 USD (35.55%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.22% (107.34 USD)
Kapital:
40.25% (282.59 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDUSD 353
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 175
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 19K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +5.48 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -29 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 18
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +39.82 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -10.26 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.37 × 30
PUPrime-Live
0.51 × 53
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.75 × 75
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.91 × 55
FusionMarkets-Live
1.14 × 42
Coinexx-Live
1.21 × 19
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
1.42 × 120
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.88 × 113
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real12
2.00 × 1
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real2
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.12 × 462
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.14 × 63
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.17 × 173
Axiory-Live
2.19 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.20 × 10
FxPro-MT5 Live02
2.31 × 68
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.57 × 14
noch 78 ...
⚙️ Semi-Automated Grid Strategy

This strategy operates in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale
No scalping
👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading.

📊How It Works

  • Up to 10 open positions at the same time.

  • If the total drawdown exceeds 20%, the most losing positions are automatically closed to limit risk.

  • If the number of positions exceeds 10, the most profitable trades are closed to free up margin and keep the system stable.

🎯 Performance Objective

The goal is to achieve around +1% profit per day.
💡 It may seem small, but thanks to the power of compound interest, a starting balance of €1,000 could reach about €12,000 after one year if this pace is maintained.

🧩 Recommended Conditions

  • 💰 Minimum account balance: 350 USD

  • ⚖️ Leverage: at least 30x

  • 📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
Even a cautious strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.


NEWS 2025/10/09
📊 First Month Online – Performance Review Goal achieved and exceeded. The profit rate stands at 27% over 18 trading days, which is 9% higher than expected. This performance provides a comfortable margin to absorb potential future losses.


NEWS 2025/10/20
📊 Unexpected move after 10/10 announcements. Drawdown capped at 20%: 2 worst positions closed. Loss fully recovered! +9% vs 1% daily target. Enhanced safety margin.

NEWS 2025/11/04
📊 2nd month review: goal exceeded. Win rate at 52% over 43 trading days (+9% vs target), providing a safety margin for potential future losses. 


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 16:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 08:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 09:04 2025.11.27 09:04:41  

📊 Increase in account capital to switch to 0.02 lot trading. The minimum account size always remains 300E; it is really necessary to respect this amount, especially if your account has a leverage of 30. 📊 Augmentation du capital du compte pour passer a 0.02 lot trader. La taille minimum du compte reste toujours 300E, il faut vraiment respecter ce montant surtout si votre compte a un levier de 30.

2025.11.27 09:00 2025.11.27 09:00:58  

📊 3rd month summary: objective exceeded. Profit rate at 88% over 58 trading days, which is +30% vs planned. That's good, it provides a safety margin for any potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du 3ᵉ mois : objectif dépassé. Taux de gain à 88 % sur 58 jours de trading soit +30% vs prévu. C'est bien, ca offre une marge de sécurité pour d’éventuelles pertes futures.

2025.11.26 04:01
2025.11.26 00:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
2025.11.24 23:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 16:23
2025.11.18 16:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 18:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 06:27 2025.11.04 06:27:04  

📊 2nd month review: goal exceeded. Win rate at 52% over 43 trading days (+9% vs target), providing a safety margin for potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du 2ᵉ mois : objectif dépassé. Taux de gain à 52 % sur 43 jours (+9 % vs prévu), offrant une marge de sécurité pour d’éventuelles pertes futures.

2025.11.02 06:19
2025.10.30 12:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 07:38
2025.10.30 02:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 06:28 2025.10.20 06:28:52  

📊 Unexpected move after 10/10 announcements. Drawdown capped at 20%: 2 worst positions closed. Loss fully recovered! +9% vs 1% daily target. Enhanced safety margin. 📊 Mouvement imprévu suite annonces 10/10. Drawdown limité à 20 % : 2 positions fermées. Perte entièrement rattrapée ! +9 % vs objectif 1 % quotidien. Marge de sécurité renforcée.

2025.10.15 06:47
2025.10.09 20:55 2025.10.09 20:55:28  

📊 First Month Online – Performance Review Goal achieved and exceeded. The profit rate stands at 27% over 18 trading days, which is 9% higher than expected. This performance provides a comfortable margin to absorb potential future losses. 📊 Bilan du premier mois en ligne Objectif atteint et même dépassé. Le taux de gain s’élève à 27 % sur 18 jours de trading, soit 9 % de mieux que prévu. Cette performance offre une marge de sécurité confortable pour compenser d’éventuelles pertes futures.

