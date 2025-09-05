⚙️ Semi-Automated Grid Strategy

This strategy operates in both market directions (📈 buy and 📉 sell) simultaneously, helping to reduce losses when prices move unpredictably.

🚫 No martingale

⚡ No scalping

👉 A stable, controlled, and sustainable approach to trading.

📊How It Works

Up to 10 open positions at the same time.

If the total drawdown exceeds 20% , the most losing positions are automatically closed to limit risk.

If the number of positions exceeds 10, the most profitable trades are closed to free up margin and keep the system stable.

🎯 Performance Objective

The goal is to achieve around +1% profit per day.

💡 It may seem small, but thanks to the power of compound interest, a starting balance of €1,000 could reach about €12,000 after one year if this pace is maintained.

🧩 Recommended Conditions

💰 Minimum account balance : 350 USD

⚖️ Leverage : at least 30x

📜 Fully compliant with European regulations, which limit leverage to 30x for retail traders.

⚠️ NB – Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves significant risk of capital loss.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

👉 Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Even a cautious strategy may experience losses under exceptional market conditions.





NEWS 2025/10/09

📊 First Month Online – Performance Review Goal achieved and exceeded. The profit rate stands at 27% over 18 trading days, which is 9% higher than expected. This performance provides a comfortable margin to absorb potential future losses.



NEWS 2025/10/20

📊 Unexpected move after 10/10 announcements. Drawdown capped at 20%: 2 worst positions closed. Loss fully recovered! +9% vs 1% daily target. Enhanced safety margin.



NEWS 2025/11/04

📊 2nd month review: goal exceeded. Win rate at 52% over 43 trading days (+9% vs target), providing a safety margin for potential future losses.



