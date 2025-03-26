SeñalesSecciones
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Rbb robo 7

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
68 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 122%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
102
Transacciones Rentables:
81 (79.41%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
21 (20.59%)
Mejor transacción:
11.35 USD
Peor transacción:
-12.19 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
177.61 USD (23 844 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-55.11 USD (7 173 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
11 (34.65 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
34.65 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.44
Actividad comercial:
36.20%
Carga máxima del depósito:
17.92%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
4
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
4.95
Transacciones Largas:
46 (45.10%)
Transacciones Cortas:
56 (54.90%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.22
Beneficio Esperado:
1.20 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.19 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.62 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-24.73 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-24.73 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
6.47%
Pronóstico anual:
78.46%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
24.73 USD (13.96%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
13.96% (24.73 USD)
De fondos:
50.74% (79.29 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 123
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +11.35 USD
Peor transacción: -12 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +34.65 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -24.73 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN-3" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 6
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 6
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.21 × 62
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 7
Exness-Real4
2.67 × 3
TitanFX-06
3.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
3.00 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
4.40 × 5
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
4.50 × 2
ECMarkets-Live01
4.75 × 4
Axi-US09-Live
4.80 × 5
otros 10...
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.



No hay comentarios
2026.01.08 14:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 13:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.18 02:14
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.08 00:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.06 11:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 14:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 16:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 21:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 19:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 14:27
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.18 03:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 14:48
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.15 15:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.30 17:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
