Vladimir Smorodintsev

Rbb robo 7

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
53 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 102%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
86
Profit Trade:
69 (80.23%)
Loss Trade:
17 (19.77%)
Best Trade:
11.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-12.19 USD
Profitto lordo:
153.30 USD (20 234 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-51.30 USD (6 733 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (34.65 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
34.65 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.43
Attività di trading:
35.61%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.92%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.12
Long Trade:
40 (46.51%)
Short Trade:
46 (53.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.99
Profitto previsto:
1.19 USD
Profitto medio:
2.22 USD
Perdita media:
-3.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-24.73 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-24.73 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
3.58%
Previsione annuale:
43.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
24.73 USD (13.96%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.96% (24.73 USD)
Per equità:
50.74% (79.29 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 86
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.35 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +34.65 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -24.73 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 6
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 6
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.21 × 62
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 7
Exness-Real4
2.67 × 3
TitanFX-06
3.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
3.00 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
4.40 × 5
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
4.50 × 2
ECMarkets-Live01
4.75 × 4
Axi-US09-Live
4.80 × 5
10 più
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 14:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 16:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 21:41
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 19:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 14:27
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.18 03:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 14:48
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.15 15:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.30 17:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 11:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.13 01:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.30 14:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.16 08:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.16 04:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 22:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.15 06:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.10 08:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.02 13:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
