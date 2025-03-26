- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
102
Negociações com lucro:
81 (79.41%)
Negociações com perda:
21 (20.59%)
Melhor negociação:
11.35 USD
Pior negociação:
-12.19 USD
Lucro bruto:
177.61 USD (23 844 pips)
Perda bruta:
-55.11 USD (7 173 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (34.65 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
34.65 USD (11)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.44
Atividade de negociação:
36.20%
Depósito máximo carregado:
17.92%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
4
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
4.95
Negociações longas:
46 (45.10%)
Negociações curtas:
56 (54.90%)
Fator de lucro:
3.22
Valor esperado:
1.20 USD
Lucro médio:
2.19 USD
Perda média:
-2.62 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-24.73 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-24.73 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
6.47%
Previsão anual:
78.46%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
24.73 USD (13.96%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
13.96% (24.73 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
50.74% (79.29 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDCAD
|123
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDCAD
|17K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +11.35 USD
Pior negociação: -12 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +34.65 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -24.73 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-ECN-3" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 6
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 6
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.21 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|2.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-06
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|3.00 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|4.40 × 5
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
ECMarkets-Live01
|4.75 × 4
|
Axi-US09-Live
|4.80 × 5
10 mais ...Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.
In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.
Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
40 USD por mês
122%
0
0
USD
USD
224
USD
USD
68
100%
102
79%
36%
3.22
1.20
USD
USD
51%
1:500