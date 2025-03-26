시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Rbb robo 7
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Rbb robo 7

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 리뷰
안정성
68
0 / 0 USD
월별 40 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 122%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
102
이익 거래:
81 (79.41%)
손실 거래:
21 (20.59%)
최고의 거래:
11.35 USD
최악의 거래:
-12.19 USD
총 수익:
177.61 USD (23 844 pips)
총 손실:
-55.11 USD (7 173 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (34.65 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
34.65 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.44
거래 활동:
36.20%
최대 입금량:
17.92%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
3 일
회복 요인:
4.95
롱(주식매수):
46 (45.10%)
숏(주식차입매도):
56 (54.90%)
수익 요인:
3.22
기대수익:
1.20 USD
평균 이익:
2.19 USD
평균 손실:
-2.62 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-24.73 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-24.73 USD (4)
월별 성장률:
6.47%
연간 예측:
78.46%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
24.73 USD (13.96%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
13.96% (24.73 USD)
자본금별:
50.74% (79.29 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDCAD 123
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDCAD 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +11.35 USD
최악의 거래: -12 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 4
연속 최대 이익: +34.65 USD
연속 최대 손실: -24.73 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "RoboForex-ECN-3"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 6
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 6
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.21 × 62
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.00 × 7
Exness-Real4
2.67 × 3
TitanFX-06
3.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
3.00 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
4.40 × 5
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
4.50 × 2
ECMarkets-Live01
4.75 × 4
Axi-US09-Live
4.80 × 5
10 더...
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.



리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Rbb robo 7
월별 40 USD
122%
0
0
USD
224
USD
68
100%
102
79%
36%
3.22
1.20
USD
51%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.