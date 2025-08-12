- Cuenta
- Historia de transacciones
- Estadística
- Riesgos
- Deslizamiento
- Descripción
- Comentarios 7
- Noticias
- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|293
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|2.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|5.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live20" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 6
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 7
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 2
2025年4月1日に更新
- チャネル間の価格バランスをとるため、コピー料金を一時的に 50 ドルから 30 ドルに調整します。
投資家の皆様へ
皆様の変わらぬご信頼とご協力に心より感謝申し上げます。 2024年には多くの大きな変化が起こります。期待した収益は達成できませんでしたが、現在の予想収益率180%が約100%となり、リスク管理の観点からは依然として大きな成功と言えます。投資家にとって最も重要なことは、当社が過去 9 か月間リスク レベル (MDD) を 10% 未満に、過去 4 か月間リスク レベル (MDD) を 2% 未満に維持できたことだと考えます。
私は自分の責任を受け入れ、安全で収益性の高い投資チャネルを確保するために改善に全力を尽くすことを約束します。
2025年1月1日から更新された変更点は次のとおりです。
資本金を3,000ドル増額（2025年の表の資本金増加率で計算）
シグナルコピー料金が 30 ドルから 50 ドルに増加
当社は市場の変化に柔軟に対応し、投資家のリスクを最小限に抑え、多額の資金を安全に保有したいプロの投資家をターゲットにしています。
推奨投資額: 1000ドル
年間約120％の利益を目指します。
株価が 20% 下落すると、ハード ストップ ロス オーダーが発行されます。歴史的分析によれば、これほどの規模の下落はまれである。閉鎖後、損益が均衡するまでに約2か月かかりました。
資金が限られている場合は、Phan Kien V2 シグナル (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2258894?source=Site+Profile+Seller) をコピーすることをお勧めします。
取引は必ずしも私のシグナル通りに進むとは限りません。強力な市場ニュースや大きな市場変動がお客様のアカウントに影響する場合、一時停止して次の機会を待つ間、お客様のアカウントは 5 ～ 8 営業日の間変更されないことがあります。これは通常のプロセスです。この種のリスク管理に不安がある場合は、このシグナルを購読しないでください。
利益は誰もが目指すものですが、私は常に利益よりもリスクを重視しています。
この口座では複利が使われます。
お金を引き出さないことを約束します。
この口座は2026年までに資本を増強し、リスクを15%削減します。
このシグナルは、アカウントを成長させるための明確な道筋があることを示しています。
投資家の皆様の信頼とご協力に感謝申し上げます。
|Tháng
|1/2025
|2 /2025
|3/2025
|4 /2025
|5/2025
|6 /2025
|7/2025
|8/2025
|9/2025
|10/2025
|11/2025
|12/2025
|Số dư mục tiêu (USD)
|6116 USD
|6728 USD
|7400 USD
|8140 USD
|8955 USD
|9850 USD
|10835 USD
|11918 USD
|13110 USD
|14421 USD
|15863 USD
|17450 USD
| Số dư (USD)
|5610 USD❌
|5881 USD ❌
|5986 USD ❌
|5769 USD ❌
|5990 USD ❌
|6123 USD ❌
|6342 USD ❌
|6338 USD ❌
|6751 USD ❌
|
| % tăng trưởng mục tiêu
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
|10%
| Sự phát triển %
|0.92% ❌
|4.83% ❌
|1.79% ❌
|-3.63% ❌
|3.82% ❌
|2.22% ❌
|3.58% ❌
|-0.06 % ❌
|6.51% ❌
|MDD đối số %
|<20%
|<20%
|<20%
|<20%
|<20%
|<20%
|<20%
|<20%
|<20%
|<20%
|<20%
|<20%
| % MDD
|4.5% ✅
|5% ✅
|12.81% ✅
|5.67% ✅
| <1% ✅
|1.73% ✅
|2.35% ✅
|2.82 % ✅
|12.98 % ✅
|Mục tiêu Tổng mức tăng trưởng %
|652 %
|718 %
|789 %
|868 %
|955 %
|1.050 %
|1.155 %
|1.271 %
|1.398 %
|1.538 %
|1.691 %
|1.860 %
| Tổng % tăng trưởng
|600% ❌
|635.82 ❌
|646.45❌
|619.37% ❌
|646.86%❌
|663.47% ❌
|690.83% ❌
|690.34 % ❌
|741.78% ❌
|
USD
USD
USD
交易风格已经改变，盈利小亏损大，不值得再去订阅了
I have used this signal for four months and have gained no profit. Recently, the provider has tended to use a larger lot size, which seems aimed at rapid recovery. Additionally, the subscription fee was raised to 50 USD. I concluded that this signal is no longer reliable and decided to unsubscribe.
欢迎中国朋友跟单交流VX+ hsudyu
The profit has been very low recently. It is not covering the cost of the subscription. Expensive for now.
I copy for 3 months, just a few trades per week while the profit is very good, consistently high quality signal with SL.
I have tested this signal for 1 month now. Yes, it's only about 1 to 2 trades per week BUT they are very good. Actually, it doesn't even have to be anymore. I will continue to buy this signal. Thanks!
We trust your trading style, no need to over trade
Very good Trading signal, so far I see very good results and it complies with the risk management mentioned in the description of the signal, 5 stars keep it up