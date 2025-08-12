SinyallerBölümler
Phan Tran Kien

Phan Kien

Phan Tran Kien
7 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
126 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 742%
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
275
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
176 (64.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
99 (36.00%)
En iyi işlem:
394.06 USD
En kötü işlem:
-506.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 012.46 USD (14 038 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 460.93 USD (8 112 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (138.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
628.92 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.26
Alım-satım etkinliği:
3.47%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
71.10%
En son işlem:
6 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.20
Alış işlemleri:
133 (48.36%)
Satış işlemleri:
142 (51.64%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.74
Beklenen getiri:
9.28 USD
Ortalama kâr:
34.16 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-34.96 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-604.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-636.20 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
13.57%
Yıllık tahmin:
164.64%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5.04 USD
Maksimum:
798.37 USD (35.04%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
19.10% (191.34 USD)
Varlığa göre:
28.36% (69.18 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 275
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 2.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 5.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +394.06 USD
En kötü işlem: -507 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +138.81 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -604.82 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live20" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 5
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.00 × 1
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 6
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 7
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real-2
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
190 daha fazla...
2025年4月1日に更新

- チャネル間の価格バランスをとるため、コピー料金を一時的に 50 ドルから 30 ドルに調整します。

投資家の皆様へ

皆様の変わらぬご信頼とご協力に心より感謝申し上げます。 2024年には多くの大きな変化が起こります。期待した収益は達成できませんでしたが、現在の予想収益率180%が約100%となり、リスク管理の観点からは依然として大きな成功と言えます。投資家にとって最も重要なことは、当社が過去 9 か月間リスク レベル (MDD) を 10% 未満に、過去 4 か月間リスク レベル (MDD) を 2% 未満に維持できたことだと考えます。

私は自分の責任を受け入れ、安全で収益性の高い投資チャネルを確保するために改善に全力を尽くすことを約束します。

2025年1月1日から更新された変更点は次のとおりです。

資本金を3,000ドル増額（2025年の表の資本金増加率で計算）

シグナルコピー料金が 30 ドルから 50 ドルに増加

当社は市場の変化に柔軟に対応し、投資家のリスクを最小限に抑え、多額の資金を安全に保有したいプロの投資家をターゲットにしています。

推奨投資額: 1000ドル

年間約120％の利益を目指します。

株価が 20% 下落すると、ハード ストップ ロス オーダーが発行されます。歴史的分析によれば、これほどの規模の下落はまれである。閉鎖後、損益が均衡するまでに約2か月かかりました。

資金が限られている場合は、Phan Kien V2 シグナル (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2258894?source=Site+Profile+Seller) をコピーすることをお勧めします。

取引は必ずしも私のシグナル通りに進むとは限りません。強力な市場ニュースや大きな市場変動がお客様のアカウントに影響する場合、一時停止して次の機会を待つ間、お客様のアカウントは 5 ～ 8 営業日の間変更されないことがあります。これは通常のプロセスです。この種のリスク管理に不安がある場合は、このシグナルを購読しないでください。

利益は誰もが目指すものですが、私は常に利益よりもリスクを重視しています。

この口座では複利が使われます。

お金を引き出さないことを約束します。

この口座は2026年までに資本を増強し、リスクを15%削減します。

このシグナルは、アカウントを成長させるための明確な道筋があることを示しています。

投資家の皆様の信頼とご協力に感謝申し上げます。


Tháng  1/2025   2 /2025 3/2025     4 /2025      5/2025         6 /2025      7/2025        8/2025    9/2025       10/2025       11/2025       12/2025       
Số dư mục tiêu (USD)

6116 USD  6728 USD  7400 USD  8140 USD  8955 USD  9850 USD  10835 USD  11918 USD  13110 USD  14421 USD  15863 USD 17450 USD
Số dư (USD)

5610 USD❌ 5881 USD 5986 USD 
 5769 USD 
 5990 USD 
 6123 USD   6342 USD    6338 USD   



% tăng trưởng mục tiêu

 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10%
Sự phát triển %

 0.92%  4.83%  1.79%  
 -3.63%  
 3.82%  
 2.22%         3.58%    -0.06 %       


MDD đối số  %

 <20%    <20%      <20%         <20%  <20%  <20%  <20%  <20%          <20%  <20%  <20%  <20%
% MDD

4.5%    5%   12.81%   5.67%  
    <1%   
 1.73%         2.35%      2.82 %         

Mục tiêu Tổng mức tăng trưởng % 

 652 % 718 % 789 % 868 %   955 % 1.050 % 1.155 % 1.271 % 1.398 % 1.538 % 1.691 % 1.860 %
Tổng % tăng trưởng 
600%  635.82 ❌
646.45❌
 619.37%  
 646.86%❌
 663.47%      690.83%  690.34 %      




Ortalama derecelendirme:
Ke Zhao Huang
428
Ke Zhao Huang 2025.08.12 15:26 
 

交易风格已经改变，盈利小亏损大，不值得再去订阅了

Kiyotaka Takahashi
985
Kiyotaka Takahashi 2025.02.15 11:22 
 

I have used this signal for four months and have gained no profit. Recently, the provider has tended to use a larger lot size, which seems aimed at rapid recovery. Additionally, the subscription fee was raised to 50 USD. I concluded that this signal is no longer reliable and decided to unsubscribe.

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2024.12.21 01:49 
 

欢迎中国朋友跟单交流VX+ hsudyu

Mubashir Ahmad Khan
304
Mubashir Ahmad Khan 2024.11.25 02:37 
 

The profit has been very low recently. It is not covering the cost of the subscription. Expensive for now.

svarong
2307
svarong 2024.10.19 13:47  (2024.10.19 13:47 değiştirildi) 
 

I copy for 3 months, just a few trades per week while the profit is very good, consistently high quality signal with SL.

Sebastian Kaestner
792
Sebastian Kaestner 2024.10.06 08:36 
 

I have tested this signal for 1 month now. Yes, it's only about 1 to 2 trades per week BUT they are very good. Actually, it doesn't even have to be anymore. I will continue to buy this signal. Thanks!

310060785
104
310060785 2024.04.19 06:57 
 

We trust your trading style, no need to over trade

Very good Trading signal, so far I see very good results and it complies with the risk management mentioned in the description of the signal, 5 stars keep it up

2025.09.18 19:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 11:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 11:53
80% of growth achieved within 43 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 870 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 23:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 08:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 11:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 15:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 13:29
80% of growth achieved within 41 days. This comprises 4.89% of days out of 839 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 13:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 13:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.06 10:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.05 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.08.05 13:48
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 16:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.23 11:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Phan Kien
Ayda 30 USD
742%
0
0
USD
6.8K
USD
126
0%
275
64%
3%
1.73
9.28
USD
28%
1:500
Kopyala

