Samuele Messina

SmartGrid

Samuele Messina
0 comentarios
167 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2022 -69%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
3 595
Transacciones Rentables:
2 770 (77.05%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
825 (22.95%)
Mejor transacción:
849.04 AUD
Peor transacción:
-1 773.79 AUD
Beneficio Bruto:
66 002.71 AUD (6 249 709 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-86 382.03 AUD (4 292 445 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
98 (1 581.44 AUD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 581.44 AUD (98)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Actividad comercial:
97.77%
Carga máxima del depósito:
134.90%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
27
Tiempo medio de espera:
5 días
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.69
Transacciones Largas:
2 801 (77.91%)
Transacciones Cortas:
794 (22.09%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.76
Beneficio Esperado:
-5.67 AUD
Beneficio medio:
23.83 AUD
Pérdidas medias:
-104.71 AUD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
55 (-6 132.67 AUD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-7 487.10 AUD (39)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.32%
Pronóstico anual:
29.65%
Trading algorítmico:
67%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
22 161.86 AUD
Máxima:
29 516.73 AUD (170.08%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
78.76% (29 513.66 AUD)
De fondos:
59.32% (13 605.51 AUD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
US2000 415
AUDUSD 370
USDJPY 258
Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N) 234
US500 193
EUSTX50 140
XAUUSD 116
XOP.US 87
NOR25 86
SpotBrent 79
GER40 79
XTZUSD 77
SVXY.US 76
USDCHF 71
UK100 63
URA.US 61
XAUAUD 57
SA40 56
AUS200 50
FRA40 50
USDX 46
NETH25 46
XAGUSD 46
XRT.US 41
XPTUSD 39
XAUJPY 36
IXC.US 35
CA60 32
MPL.AU 31
RIO.AU 29
Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P) 28
XAUEUR 28
MDY.US 27
AUDJPY 26
NVIDIA_Corporation_(NVDA.O) 25
WES.AU 25
VIX 24
BTCUSD 23
NAS100 22
XLMUSD 20
CN50 19
COL.AU 18
Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P) 14
iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P) 14
HK50 14
XME.US 13
EWW.US 13
NVDA.US 12
GDX.US 12
XLE.US 12
BXB.AU 12
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 11
XAGAUD 11
Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P) 10
XLI.US 10
XAGEUR 9
DBA.US 8
DOTUSD 7
KSMUSD 7
SPA35 6
Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P) 6
CBA.AU 6
EOSUSD 6
BCHUSD 6
MQG.AU 6
India_50_ETF_(INDY.O) 5
LTCUSD 5
JPN225 4
TLT.US 4
Cocoa 3
MSCI_Indonesia_ETF_(EIDO.P) 3
GERTEC30 3
EURJPY 3
AUDCHF 3
XAUGBP 3
NEM.US 3
INDY.US 3
GBPJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
OJ 2
DOGEUSD 2
LINKUSD 2
ETCUSD 2
Dividend_ETF_(SDY.P) 1
iShares_ACWI_ETF_(ACWI.OQ) 1
SCI25 1
JPYX 1
GBPAUD 1
USDCAD 1
BTCGBP 1
ETHAUD 1
Crypto30 1
BTCAUD 1
EURAUD 1
GLMRUSD 1
USDPLN 1
XAUCHF 1
EURTRY 1
USDTRY 1
MXNJPY 1
AUDCNH 1
GDXJ.US 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
US2000 -939
AUDUSD -802
USDJPY -37
Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N) 305
US500 -184
EUSTX50 104
XAUUSD 643
XOP.US 600
NOR25 -1.4K
SpotBrent 190
GER40 556
XTZUSD -4.2K
SVXY.US -5.2K
USDCHF -173
UK100 619
URA.US -1.2K
XAUAUD 2.1K
SA40 -523
AUS200 499
FRA40 -295
USDX -49
NETH25 67
XAGUSD -2.4K
XRT.US -992
XPTUSD -1K
XAUJPY 16
IXC.US 321
CA60 814
MPL.AU 233
RIO.AU 169
Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P) 360
XAUEUR 732
MDY.US -25
AUDJPY -181
NVIDIA_Corporation_(NVDA.O) 105
WES.AU 195
VIX -1.7K
BTCUSD 472
NAS100 71
XLMUSD -66
CN50 237
COL.AU 135
Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P) 717
iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P) -164
HK50 -138
XME.US -1.8K
EWW.US 234
NVDA.US 12
GDX.US -109
XLE.US -1.8K
BXB.AU 200
EURUSD -255
GBPUSD -25
XAGAUD 43
Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P) -720
XLI.US 41
XAGEUR 261
DBA.US 202
DOTUSD -23
KSMUSD -157
SPA35 25
Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P) 123
CBA.AU 248
EOSUSD -2
BCHUSD 57
MQG.AU 57
India_50_ETF_(INDY.O) 207
LTCUSD -4
JPN225 -33
TLT.US -59
Cocoa -19
MSCI_Indonesia_ETF_(EIDO.P) -248
GERTEC30 50
EURJPY -13
AUDCHF 76
XAUGBP 13
NEM.US 9
INDY.US -39
GBPJPY -17
NZDJPY 0
OJ 80
DOGEUSD 347
LINKUSD -16
ETCUSD -4
Dividend_ETF_(SDY.P) 47
iShares_ACWI_ETF_(ACWI.OQ) 24
SCI25 7
JPYX 0
GBPAUD 68
USDCAD -12
BTCGBP 15
ETHAUD 37
Crypto30 2
BTCAUD 2
EURAUD -5
GLMRUSD -1
USDPLN 4
XAUCHF 31
EURTRY -983
USDTRY -366
MXNJPY -3
AUDCNH 9
GDXJ.US 36
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
US2000 3.7K
AUDUSD -107K
USDJPY 41K
Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N) 515
US500 6.5K
EUSTX50 18K
XAUUSD 3.4K
XOP.US 7.1K
NOR25 28K
SpotBrent 18K
GER40 47K
XTZUSD -3.7K
SVXY.US -9.3K
USDCHF -3K
UK100 29K
URA.US -7K
XAUAUD 163K
SA40 1.2M
AUS200 29K
FRA40 1.5K
USDX -447
NETH25 9.6K
XAGUSD -39K
XRT.US -2.1K
XPTUSD -62K
XAUJPY -674
IXC.US 888
CA60 38K
MPL.AU 712
RIO.AU 14K
Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P) 1.5K
XAUEUR 29K
MDY.US -1.8K
AUDJPY 588
NVIDIA_Corporation_(NVDA.O) 2.5K
WES.AU 9K
VIX -941
BTCUSD 1.2M
NAS100 2.7K
XLMUSD -16K
CN50 25K
COL.AU 2.4K
Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P) 1.6K
iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P) 481
HK50 -2K
XME.US -753
EWW.US 1.3K
NVDA.US 17
GDX.US -39
XLE.US -302
BXB.AU 2.2K
EURUSD -290
GBPUSD -149
XAGAUD -419
Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P) -157
XLI.US 728
XAGEUR 4.6K
DBA.US 144
DOTUSD -13K
KSMUSD -134K
SPA35 2.1K
Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P) 502
CBA.AU 8.8K
EOSUSD -1.2K
BCHUSD 2.3K
MQG.AU 12K
India_50_ETF_(INDY.O) 190
LTCUSD -2.3K
JPN225 -2.9K
TLT.US -61
Cocoa -108
MSCI_Indonesia_ETF_(EIDO.P) -286
GERTEC30 14K
EURJPY 198
AUDCHF 211
XAUGBP 1.4K
NEM.US 42
INDY.US -69
GBPJPY 106
NZDJPY 22
OJ 266
DOGEUSD 2.3K
LINKUSD -137
ETCUSD -3.5K
Dividend_ETF_(SDY.P) 300
iShares_ACWI_ETF_(ACWI.OQ) 131
SCI25 45
JPYX -26
GBPAUD 455
USDCAD -8
BTCGBP 9.8K
ETHAUD 4.9K
Crypto30 173
BTCAUD 6.3K
EURAUD -26
GLMRUSD -534
USDPLN 1.4K
XAUCHF 2.3K
EURTRY -406K
USDTRY -209K
MXNJPY -43K
AUDCNH 297
GDXJ.US 34
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +849.04 AUD
Peor transacción: -1 774 AUD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 98
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 39
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 581.44 AUD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -6 132.67 AUD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.78 × 212
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
1.09 × 120
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
Eightcap-Live
1.19 × 254
Alpari-MT5
1.25 × 156
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.28 × 69
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.35 × 1728
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.41 × 28909
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
This system is designed to produce above average returns by trading stock market indicies, the VIX, and some commodities in a grid fashion with leverage. There is a dynamic position sizing system based mostly on account size, and there is NO MARTINGALE used in this strategy.

The idea behind the strategy is that since stock markets have an expected return above zero over the long term, then a grid strategy that is long-only would also have a positive expected return. The returns are amplified with leverage. The VIX is inversely correlated with stock market movements, meaning that going long on the VIX is a hedge against a stock market downturn. This protects against fast market crashes.

Commodities are uncorrelated with both the stock market and the VIX, adding diversification into the system.

Backtesting has been optimised and is calculated in a pessimistic environment, where all symbols pay swaps. In reality, some symbols will earn overnight swaps, but parameters were picked assuming that swaps are always paid rather than earned. Backtesting results shows (with paying swaps):

  • Monthly Returns = 6%
  • Sharpe Ratio = 2.11
  • Sortino Ratio = 3.17
  • Max Drawdown = 14.75%
  • Gini Coefficient (equality of profits across symbols) = 0.2


It is exceedingly unlikely that this account blows up, with a max DD of < 15% occuring over a 2 year period that includes major stock market declines.


Verified myfxbook link


Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
SmartGrid
30 USD al mes
-69%
0
0
USD
14K
AUD
167
67%
3 595
77%
98%
0.76
-5.67
AUD
79%
1:500
Copiar

