SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / SmartGrid
Samuele Messina

SmartGrid

Samuele Messina
0 avis
163 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 -70%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 545
Bénéfice trades:
2 728 (76.95%)
Perte trades:
817 (23.05%)
Meilleure transaction:
849.04 AUD
Pire transaction:
-1 773.79 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
64 955.81 AUD (6 229 088 pips)
Perte brute:
-85 670.94 AUD (4 290 186 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
65 (759.85 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 452.09 AUD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
97.77%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
134.90%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
38
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.70
Longs trades:
2 768 (78.08%)
Courts trades:
777 (21.92%)
Facteur de profit:
0.76
Rendement attendu:
-5.84 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
23.81 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-104.86 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
55 (-6 132.67 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7 487.10 AUD (39)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.28%
Prévision annuelle:
51.94%
Algo trading:
67%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
22 161.86 AUD
Maximal:
29 516.73 AUD (170.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
78.76% (29 513.66 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
59.32% (13 605.51 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US2000 415
AUDUSD 369
USDJPY 247
Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N) 234
US500 193
EUSTX50 138
XAUUSD 106
XOP.US 87
NOR25 86
SpotBrent 79
GER40 78
XTZUSD 77
SVXY.US 76
USDCHF 71
UK100 63
URA.US 61
SA40 56
XAUAUD 56
AUS200 50
FRA40 50
USDX 46
NETH25 46
XAGUSD 46
XRT.US 41
XPTUSD 39
XAUJPY 36
IXC.US 33
CA60 32
MPL.AU 29
RIO.AU 29
Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P) 28
XAUEUR 28
MDY.US 27
AUDJPY 26
NVIDIA_Corporation_(NVDA.O) 25
VIX 24
BTCUSD 23
NAS100 22
XLMUSD 20
WES.AU 20
CN50 19
COL.AU 16
Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P) 14
iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P) 14
HK50 14
XME.US 13
EWW.US 13
NVDA.US 12
GDX.US 12
XLE.US 12
EURUSD 11
GBPUSD 11
XAGAUD 11
Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P) 10
XLI.US 10
XAGEUR 9
DBA.US 8
DOTUSD 7
KSMUSD 7
SPA35 6
Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P) 6
CBA.AU 6
EOSUSD 6
BCHUSD 6
India_50_ETF_(INDY.O) 5
LTCUSD 5
BXB.AU 5
JPN225 4
TLT.US 4
Cocoa 3
MSCI_Indonesia_ETF_(EIDO.P) 3
GERTEC30 3
EURJPY 3
AUDCHF 3
XAUGBP 3
NEM.US 3
GBPJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
OJ 2
DOGEUSD 2
LINKUSD 2
ETCUSD 2
MQG.AU 2
Dividend_ETF_(SDY.P) 1
iShares_ACWI_ETF_(ACWI.OQ) 1
SCI25 1
JPYX 1
GBPAUD 1
USDCAD 1
BTCGBP 1
ETHAUD 1
Crypto30 1
BTCAUD 1
EURAUD 1
INDY.US 1
GLMRUSD 1
USDPLN 1
XAUCHF 1
EURTRY 1
USDTRY 1
MXNJPY 1
AUDCNH 1
GDXJ.US 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US2000 -939
AUDUSD -827
USDJPY 360
Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N) 305
US500 -184
EUSTX50 96
XAUUSD 489
XOP.US 600
NOR25 -1.4K
SpotBrent 190
GER40 549
XTZUSD -4.2K
SVXY.US -5.2K
USDCHF -173
UK100 619
URA.US -1.2K
SA40 -523
XAUAUD 2.1K
AUS200 499
FRA40 -295
USDX -49
NETH25 67
XAGUSD -2.4K
XRT.US -992
XPTUSD -1K
XAUJPY 16
IXC.US 305
CA60 814
MPL.AU 129
RIO.AU 169
Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P) 360
XAUEUR 732
MDY.US -25
AUDJPY -181
NVIDIA_Corporation_(NVDA.O) 105
VIX -1.7K
BTCUSD 472
NAS100 71
XLMUSD -66
WES.AU 132
CN50 237
COL.AU 87
Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P) 717
iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P) -164
HK50 -138
XME.US -1.8K
EWW.US 234
NVDA.US 12
GDX.US -109
XLE.US -1.8K
EURUSD -255
GBPUSD -25
XAGAUD 43
Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P) -720
XLI.US 41
XAGEUR 261
DBA.US 202
DOTUSD -23
KSMUSD -157
SPA35 25
Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P) 123
CBA.AU 248
EOSUSD -2
BCHUSD 57
India_50_ETF_(INDY.O) 207
LTCUSD -4
BXB.AU 39
JPN225 -33
TLT.US -59
Cocoa -19
MSCI_Indonesia_ETF_(EIDO.P) -248
GERTEC30 50
EURJPY -13
AUDCHF 76
XAUGBP 13
NEM.US 9
GBPJPY -17
NZDJPY 0
OJ 80
DOGEUSD 347
LINKUSD -16
ETCUSD -4
MQG.AU 26
Dividend_ETF_(SDY.P) 47
iShares_ACWI_ETF_(ACWI.OQ) 24
SCI25 7
JPYX 0
GBPAUD 68
USDCAD -12
BTCGBP 15
ETHAUD 37
Crypto30 2
BTCAUD 2
EURAUD -5
INDY.US -52
GLMRUSD -1
USDPLN 4
XAUCHF 31
EURTRY -983
USDTRY -366
MXNJPY -3
AUDCNH 9
GDXJ.US 36
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US2000 3.7K
AUDUSD -107K
USDJPY 40K
Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N) 515
US500 6.5K
EUSTX50 17K
XAUUSD 2.4K
XOP.US 7.1K
NOR25 28K
SpotBrent 18K
GER40 46K
XTZUSD -3.7K
SVXY.US -9.3K
USDCHF -3K
UK100 29K
URA.US -7K
SA40 1.2M
XAUAUD 159K
AUS200 29K
FRA40 1.5K
USDX -447
NETH25 9.6K
XAGUSD -39K
XRT.US -2.1K
XPTUSD -62K
XAUJPY -674
IXC.US 832
CA60 38K
MPL.AU 564
RIO.AU 14K
Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P) 1.5K
XAUEUR 29K
MDY.US -1.8K
AUDJPY 588
NVIDIA_Corporation_(NVDA.O) 2.5K
VIX -941
BTCUSD 1.2M
NAS100 2.7K
XLMUSD -16K
WES.AU 5.9K
CN50 25K
COL.AU 1.9K
Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P) 1.6K
iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P) 481
HK50 -2K
XME.US -753
EWW.US 1.3K
NVDA.US 17
GDX.US -39
XLE.US -302
EURUSD -290
GBPUSD -149
XAGAUD -419
Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P) -157
XLI.US 728
XAGEUR 4.6K
DBA.US 144
DOTUSD -13K
KSMUSD -134K
SPA35 2.1K
Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P) 502
CBA.AU 8.8K
EOSUSD -1.2K
BCHUSD 2.3K
India_50_ETF_(INDY.O) 190
LTCUSD -2.3K
BXB.AU 729
JPN225 -2.9K
TLT.US -61
Cocoa -108
MSCI_Indonesia_ETF_(EIDO.P) -286
GERTEC30 14K
EURJPY 198
AUDCHF 211
XAUGBP 1.4K
NEM.US 42
GBPJPY 106
NZDJPY 22
OJ 266
DOGEUSD 2.3K
LINKUSD -137
ETCUSD -3.5K
MQG.AU 5.6K
Dividend_ETF_(SDY.P) 300
iShares_ACWI_ETF_(ACWI.OQ) 131
SCI25 45
JPYX -26
GBPAUD 455
USDCAD -8
BTCGBP 9.8K
ETHAUD 4.9K
Crypto30 173
BTCAUD 6.3K
EURAUD -26
INDY.US -140
GLMRUSD -534
USDPLN 1.4K
XAUCHF 2.3K
EURTRY -406K
USDTRY -209K
MXNJPY -43K
AUDCNH 297
GDXJ.US 34
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +849.04 AUD
Pire transaction: -1 774 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 39
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +759.85 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6 132.67 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 9
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.19 × 190
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.31 × 345
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tickmill-Live
0.78 × 212
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
1.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
1.09 × 120
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
Eightcap-Live
1.19 × 254
Alpari-MT5
1.25 × 156
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.28 × 69
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.35 × 1728
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.41 × 28909
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
57 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This system is designed to produce above average returns by trading stock market indicies, the VIX, and some commodities in a grid fashion with leverage. There is a dynamic position sizing system based mostly on account size, and there is NO MARTINGALE used in this strategy.

The idea behind the strategy is that since stock markets have an expected return above zero over the long term, then a grid strategy that is long-only would also have a positive expected return. The returns are amplified with leverage. The VIX is inversely correlated with stock market movements, meaning that going long on the VIX is a hedge against a stock market downturn. This protects against fast market crashes.

Commodities are uncorrelated with both the stock market and the VIX, adding diversification into the system.

Backtesting has been optimised and is calculated in a pessimistic environment, where all symbols pay swaps. In reality, some symbols will earn overnight swaps, but parameters were picked assuming that swaps are always paid rather than earned. Backtesting results shows (with paying swaps):

  • Monthly Returns = 6%
  • Sharpe Ratio = 2.11
  • Sortino Ratio = 3.17
  • Max Drawdown = 14.75%
  • Gini Coefficient (equality of profits across symbols) = 0.2


It is exceedingly unlikely that this account blows up, with a max DD of < 15% occuring over a 2 year period that includes major stock market declines.


Verified myfxbook link


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.18 07:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 05:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.25 21:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.23 05:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.16 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.04 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 15:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 14:06
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.09 13:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.08 10:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.24 01:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.23 23:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.23 22:35
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.23 21:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.23 20:21
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.09.06 18:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 691 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.04 22:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.04 03:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 689 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SmartGrid
30 USD par mois
-70%
0
0
USD
14K
AUD
163
67%
3 545
76%
98%
0.75
-5.84
AUD
79%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.